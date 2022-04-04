“I don’t know if he has the right capacity to come in and do the job” – Eduardo warns Arsenal against signing Manchester United star

Former Arsenal striker Eduardo has warned the Gunners against signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The English star's future at Old Trafford is uncertain following reports from Fabrizio Romano that the 24-year-old is considering leaving the Red Devils.

He has since been linked with a move to the London club, as per Daily Mail. They are in the market for a striker this summer following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. The Gabonese striker joined Barcelona after his contract was terminated with the Gunners.

But former Gunners striker Eduardo is not a fan of the idea of bringing Rashford to the Emirates Stadium.

He believes the Manchester United forward isn't the right profile to play up-front for the north London side, telling Ladbrokes (via DailyStar):

"Marcus Rashford is one of the names who has been linked with Arsenal this summer. But is he the right player to come in and fill that role as a number nine? No."

The Brazilian continued:

"He doesn't play as a striker for Manchester United, so why would Arsenal bring him in if they need a striker? I don't know if he has the right capacity to come in and do the job Arsenal would need him to do."

Rashford did begin his Manchester United career as a striker and has scored 42 goals in 120 games in the position. But he has recently become more of a left-sided winger. This season, his poor run of form has seen him out of United's starting XI.

Eduardo is worried that given the club's poor track record with big name signings coming into the club, the Englishman may flop.

He added in this regard:

"It's hard to say because sometimes bigger players come to Arsenal and things don't work out; look at Willian, David Luiz, and so on."

Arsenal need to target necessities and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford isn't one

Mikel Arteta's work in the transfer window last summer was a huge success.

The likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard were brought in and they've been instrumental in the Gunners' transformation.

These are perhaps not the big-name signings many had envisioned when Arteta entered the transfer market. However, the transfer plans under the Spaniard have been astute.

Eduardo touched on this saying:

"I'm not a coach, I'm not a manager, so I can only comment on what I see as a football fan and, like any big club, Arsenal should always be looking to bring in the best players in world football. Each position on the pitch needs to be treated like a pillar, and for each pillar, you need one big player, or a statement signing. The future is about adding strength in depth, and improving competition for places."

The Gunners face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday at Selhurst Park. They will look to replace Tottenham Hotspur in fourth as the race for UEFA Champions League qualification continues.

