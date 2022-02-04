“I don’t know if it sends out the right message” – Ally McCoist on what Dele Alli did ahead of 1st Everton training session

Former players Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil have criticised Dele Alli for showing up in a Rolls-Royce for his first training session at Everton.

The 25-year old attacking midfielder was considered one of the brightest prospects in English football only a few years ago. However, Alli has regressed in recent seasons, and was shunned to the bench by former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. Alli last played for Spurs in their FA Cup tie against Morecambe.

He has been sent to Everton in a deal that could be worth up to ₤40 million. However, the attacking midfielder has been criticised for showing up to his first training session in an expensive Rolls-Royce. Alan Brazil said regarding the same:

"It didn't annoy me, but I want to see the guy playing his football again Maybe I'm old fashioned, but he turns up in his Rolls Royce, and I'm like 'ah no Dele, don’t do that. Little signals like that to me. Am I wrong Ally?”

McCoist agreed with the former Manchester United striker, responding that he wants to see Alli succeed:

"Listen mate, I don't think you're wrong. You've got to combat it by saying we're of a completely different generation. I'm with you Al, wee little things like that. I'm bursting for Dele to do well.

He added:

"Everton fans are working-class people, I don't know if it sends out the right message. However, I do accept that you and I are from a completely different generation.”

Dele Alli joins Everton from Tottenham Hotspur hoping to rejuvenate career

Dele Alli’s rise to stardom was due to multiple reasons. He had 32 goal contributions for Spurs in 48 appearances across competitions at the age of 20 back in the 2016-17 campaign.

Alli’s memorable goal against Crystal Palace solidified his credentials as a bonafide wunderkind, while his series of headers during that campaign lent him an aura of invincibility.

Alli also showcased the ability to pick out magic passes and a lazy aura that helped him beat players in midfield. He had the kind of skills seldom seen in English midfielders, who are traditionally known for their industry and determination, rather than skills, flair and ability to pick out magic passes.

Dele Alli, therefore ,excited England fans who expected him to emerge as a successor to Paul Gascoigne. England’s talented midfielders of the past few decades rarely had the kind of trickery Alli could produce with the ball at his feet. However, his form soon fizzled out, and things went from bad to worse under Mourinho.

Mourinho had problems with Alli’s attitude, perceiving the midfielder to be lazy. However, Alli is arguably a player who sizzles when he has manager’s faith. While McCoist and Alan Brazil might be right to an extent, Alli has all the talent to shine at Everton and eventually return to the England squad.

