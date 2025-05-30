"I don’t know for sure" - Ruben Amorim on if Bruno Fernandes will leave Manchester United amid links to Saudi Arabia

Ruben Amorim has addressed swirling rumors about Bruno Fernandes’ future at Manchester United amid growing speculation of a potential move to Saudi Arabia. The Red Devils captain, who has been the creative heartbeat of the club in recent seasons, has reportedly been attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

Manchester United endured an awful 2024-25 campaign, finishing in 15th position on the Premier League table. When Amorim has often reiterated that Fernandes is part of his plans, recent reports suggest that Al-Hilal are willing to pay whatever United wants for their skipper.

The English giants defeated Hong Kong 3-1 in their second match of their post-season friendlies on Friday, May 30. In the post-match press conference, Ruben Amorim was quizzed again if the match against Hong Kong was the Portuguese midfielder’s last match for the club. He replied (via manutd.com):

"I don't think so. I don't know for sure. Nobody knows but I don't think so. He's seen us taking some actions to change all the things. I think that is all he asks. I think he wants to stay. He is saying no to a lot of things but he chose that he wants to win. I think he's really good and he needs to be on the best league in the world."

He also provided an affirmative response when asked if Manchester United could afford to turn down a lucrative bid for Fernandes.

"I can do the work without being at Carrington" – Ruben Amorim on his plans for Manchester United

Ruben Amorim also addressed his plans at Manchester United for the upcoming season, saying he has a 'clear idea' of what the club wants. He told the media:

"I can do the work without being at Carrington. I"I will stay in Manchester for a while, even for the kids to be there in the schools so they don't forget their English. I will be near in this moment because I want to and I cannot disconnect now. I will have to deal with some things and then rest a little bit. It's hard to disconnect but I will rest for a while.

"Yes, I have a clear idea and we have a clear idea of what we want, of course. You know we are a little bit limited and can't do everything in one summer. But we have a clear picture of what we want. We are working on that for a while so let's wait and see. Of course, we have a clear picture of what we want for next season."

United will next be in action against Leeds United next month as part of their preseason friendlies.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More