“I don’t know how they’ve done it” - Joe Cole explains what’s ‘unique’ about Liverpool this season

Joe Cole has expressed his surprise at how Arne Slot has managed to create depth in his Liverpool squad. The former player believes that the manager has made his fringe players better and that they are performing well every time they are given a chance.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole stated that Liverpool are very likely to be going for a quadruple this season. He believes that the squad is well equipped to go the distance. He said via Rousing The KOP:

"What I find unique with L'pool is the amount of quality and depth in their squad. I don't know how they've done it. The emergence of Jones, Elliott making an impact and players like Nunez impacting Premier League games. In the whole of Europe, they are the most equipped. Fighting on all fronts, have we started talking about the full package yet [referring to a potential quadruple]?"

Arne Slot's side won 2-1 at home to LOSC Lille at the Champions League on Tuesday night (January 21) with goals from Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott. Darwin Nunez also played a key role for the Reds over the weekend when he came off the bench to score a brace in the injury time of their 2-0 win over Brentford.

Michael Ballack backs Liverpool for the Champions League title

Michael Ballack has named Liverpool as his pick for the UEFA Champions League trophy this season. He believes that the Reds have been dominating their opponents and it has caught everyone by surprise. He said via Metro:

"Judging by their performances so far, Real Madrid are not my top favourite. That would be L'pool, who are currently dominating the Champions League. I was positively surprised by how Arne Slot managed the transition after the Jurgen Klopp era came to an end.

"It is always twice as difficult when you follow greats like Klopp or somebody like Jose Mourinho at my former club Chelsea, who achieved something unique. I see Atalanta as the secret favourite. They have a clear plan offensively and defensively and dominated Bayer Leverkusen in last year's Europa League final."

Liverpool are on top of the Premier League and the Champions League table this season. They have lost just once in the league – a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield – and are unbeaten in their seven matches in the European competition.

