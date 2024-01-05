“I don’t know what’s going on in his head” - Emmanuel Petit publicly hits out at Arsenal defender

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has publicly slammed Gunners' defender Ben White after assessing his performances this season.

Since making the switch from Brighton & Hove Albion to Arsenal in 2021, White become an established player under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium. He was a key factor in the Gunners' title run last season. He played in every single Premier League game throughout the campaign, helping them to an impressive second place.

However, things haven't gone as remarkably this time around. White's form has come under some scrutiny, especially since the Gunners' poor performances began. Mikel Arteta's men are winless in their last three games, drawing to Liverpool before losing to West Ham United and Fulham consecutively.

While many of the Arsenal squad will have been displeased with their showing against Fulham, which saw them lose a 1-0 lead, White particularly struggled. His poor outing was enough to attract the attention of Gunners legend Emmanuel Petit. He voiced his concerns about the defender to DAZN, saying (via Daily Star):

“Ben White is not the same player he was last season. I'm not very happy with his level this season and I think he can do much better. I don't know what's going on in his head. He was in the national team at one point and he's playing at right-back, when he wants to play in central defence."

Petit continued, sharing further thoughts on Ben White's performances this season and comparing him to fellow defender Takehiro Tomiyasu:

“I think Takehiro Tomiyasu is a good player, but Arsenal's right flank is not a worry of mine. I think Arteta can play without Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White with no problems at all.

"Tomiyasu is a warrior, and they should get a new contract for him to sign. There isn't much competition at right-back, though, as Ben White is capable of much better than what he's showing.”

White has made 28 appearances across competitions for Arsenal this season, registering one goal and one assist.

Arsenal intent on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

According to a report from Calciomercato.it (via Caught Offside), the Gunners have set their sights on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Many rumors have linked the north London club to numerous strikers, as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have struggled to score goals all season. They have scored just 13 goals between them across competitions.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic hasn't scored many goals this season either, with six coming from 16 Serie A appearances. But this hasn't slowed the rumors linking him to Arsenal down. The aforementioned report has revealed that Juventus have set their preferred asking price for the 23-year-old striker to €60 million.

The Gunners may have a chance to negotiate as the Bianconeri are reportedly interested in Thomas Partey and Charlie Patino. A player-plus-cash deal may be enough to see Vlahovic make his move to the Premier League.

The north London side were also interested in Vlahovic when he moved from Fiorentina to Juventus in January 2022.