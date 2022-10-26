"I don’t know why" - Cristiano Ronaldo told there is no reason for Serie A side to sign him from Manchester United

Rangers legend Ally McCoist is struggling to understand why Napoli would want to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The retired Scotland international insists that the Portuguese forward does not bring anything of value to the current Napoli team.

It was reported earlier by The Athletic that Ronaldo wanted to secure an exit from Manchester United to play in the UEFA Champions League, a competition that the Red Devils failed to qualify for last term. Napoli were reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing the Portuguese international.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's situation at Old Trafford has worsened after a remarkable fallout with manager Erik ten Hag. He refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and left the stadium before the final whistle blew.

Ronaldo was suspended for the subsequent fixture against Chelsea as a result and his future at Old Trafford has been uncertain ever since.

McCoist has warned Napoli against signing the Portuguese superstar. He told talkSPORT:

“I don’t know why Napoli would take him. I genuinely don’t know. I’ve seen enough of Napoli this season to say that they’re absolutely on top of their game. They had another brilliant result at the weekend beating Roma 1-0 away from home."

"They’re flying on all fronts. I might be wrong and he might go there, but I don’t see what he would bring to Napoli at this moment in time.”

Ally McCoist says Manchester United should've pushed Cristiano Ronaldo out in the summer

The former Scotland international believes Manchester United would've avoided their current problems if they had pushed Ronaldo out of the door in the summer. He explained:

"The biggest person that he’s [Ronaldo's] letting down is himself. That’s the biggest tragedy of the whole thing. I’ve said for three months or four months that he should have left in the summer. The manager should have dealt with the problem because he should have seen a bigger problem coming."

Praising Ronaldo for his extensive and decorated career, he continued:

“Ronaldo is one of the greatest players who have ever lived. He’s been a joy to watch and he’s given us so much happiness that it’s incredible but one thing that he won’t beat is old Father Time. That catches up with everybody."

McCoist concluded:

"Anybody can tell you that Ronaldo is not going to be a part of that building process, so this problem should have been snuffed out, in my opinion. People will say he scored 17 goals or 18 goals, I know he did, but the problem should not be there because it should have been dealt with in the summer.”

