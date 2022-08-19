“I don’t know what he will achieve with that” – Ten Hag responds to Cristiano Ronaldo announcing he will ‘tell the truth’ in 2 weeks amid ongoing transfer saga

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has reacted to Cristiano Ronalda's announcement that he will 'tell the truth in two weeks' amid his ongoing transfer saga.

The Portuguese apparently wants to clear the air after many rumors concerning his future have been circulated in recent months. However, the Dutch tactician doesn't seem to be impressed with Ronaldo's comments.

It goes without saying that it has been a turbulent transfer window for the Portuguese superstar and Manchester United this summer. According to the transfer expect Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo communicated his intentions to the club and requested to be allowed to leave if a suitable offer comes in.

Ronaldo has promised to reveal the truth in a "couple of weeks"

That eventually opened the door for rumors to develop, with the attacker heavily linked to multiple clubs. After seeing many false stories written about him in recent weeks, the attacker has decided to clear the air in an interview which is set to come out two weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo referenced the interview in a response to a post by a fan account on Instagram, writing:

"They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

Erik ten Hag on Ronaldo announcing he will "tell the truth" in two weeks in a interview: " I don't know what he will achieve with that."

Reacting to the announcement, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag questioned what the attacker intends to achieve with his forthcoming revelation. The Dutchman told SkyFootball (via Man Utd Zone):

“I don’t know what he will achieve with that."

Cristiano Ronaldo urged to address Manchester United future by Gary Neville

What does the future hold for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo?

While the football world awaits Ronaldo's upcoming interview, many will question why the Portuguese is waiting for two weeks to clarify his stance. United are currently enduring a difficult period, having suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two games of the season.

Ronaldo has been urged to speak about his future at the club by former teammate Gary Neville. The Sky Sports pundit tweeted on Wednesday (August 17):

"Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!"

United will face rivals Liverpool in their next Premier League outing on August 22 at Old Trafford.

