I don’t know what his wish is" - Louis Saha surprised Liverpool star has not left the club this summer

Louis Saha is surprised that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is still at the club this summer. The 32-year-old forward has been one of the most pivotal players at Anfield since his arrival and now heads into the last year of his contract with the Merseyside club.

The mercurial Egyptian joined the English giants in July 2017 for € 42 million from AS Roma and has gone on to make 350 appearances and bag 212 goals and 90 assists. He has played a vital part in returning the club to glory, helping the Reds to UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup glory.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Saha wondered why the forward remained at the club following his unshakable legacy, saying:

Trending

"I’m a bit surprised that Mo Salah is still at Liverpool - I don’t know what his wish is. He’s done tremendously well for the club, and he’s done his best every time and will always get around 20 goals a season and get you close to finals and trophies. At some point, those players will want to try new things and we’ve seen Salah’s attitude towards the club."

“It seems that it’s not always aligned between Salah and the club or the manager but he’s still there and playing with a smile on his face. He’s very motivated with a lot of emotion and that’s what we want to see in the Premier League. I want him to stay there and keep that competition with the clubs at the top. Salah will be up there with Erling Haaland, but while he’s here, we should enjoy it."

The former striker concluded:

“I’m sure his options will be open, if he wants to leave, he’ll leave and if he wants to stay Liverpool will be happy to keep him.”

Salah will be keen to continue his side's fine start to the Premier League campaign in his side's next game where they host Brentford.

Former Arsenal midfielder hails Liverpool captain

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk is the best defender in the Premier League despite the emergence of William Saliba.

The Dutch defender joined the English giants for € 84. 65 million in January of 2018 and has proven to be an astute signing in the ensuing years. Speaking to the Safest Casinos site, the former Arsenal star was full of praise for the 33-year-old defender, saying:

"Virgil van Dijk is still the best defender in the Premier League, he's achieved so much for Liverpool. But William Saliba has grown so much already and still has a lot of potential. Saliba was a nice surprise in the French national team and his improvement has been amazing."

"He does remind me of when Van Dijk was a bit younger, playing for a huge club like Liverpool and is the spine for club and country. Saliba is already one of the best leaders and defenders in the Premier League, he can become the French Van Dijk, but he's not quite there right now."

Van Dijk has made 271 appearances for The Reds since his arrival and has scored 23 goals and assisted 12 more in his time at the club. He currently is in the last year of his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback