“I don’t like what I did” – Lionel Messi makes revelation about his famous celebration during FIFA World Cup win over Netherlands

Lionel Messi has finally given his first interview after his FIFA World Cup win with Argentina in Qatar.

While the playmaker was asked different questions about the events that took place during the winter event, one question stood out: his famous celebration against the Netherlands.

During Argentina's victory over the Netherlands, Messi scored a penalty and then proceeded to do something that has become an iconic image in the sport.

He put his hands over his ears and stared at the Dutch bench, replicating the now-famous celebration of Argentine legend Juan Roman Riquelme.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Leo Messi: "I was angry because a coach like Van Gaal, with the experience he has... For him to speak the way he did, to disrespect... It didn't have to be like that, it didn't make sense. I feel he disrespected the Argentina national team." Leo Messi: "I was angry because a coach like Van Gaal, with the experience he has... For him to speak the way he did, to disrespect... It didn't have to be like that, it didn't make sense. I feel he disrespected the Argentina national team." https://t.co/wuGPjp3J80

It was especially significant given that it was done directly in front of the Dutch manager, Louis van Gaal, who was sitting in the dugout. However, thinking back to the events as they happened, Lionel Messi wasn't too pleased with the celebration.

Speaking to Perros de la Calle (via La Nacion), the forward referred to the celebration during the match:

"It came out at the moment. I knew everything that had been discussed before the game, what Van Gaal had said. I don't like what I did."

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Louis Van Gaal: “You will see on how I'll stop Messi on Friday, I won't tell you.”



Messi: 🗣️ Louis Van Gaal: “You will see on how I'll stop Messi on Friday, I won't tell you.”Messi: 🇳🇱🗣️ Louis Van Gaal: “You will see on how I'll stop Messi on Friday, I won't tell you.”Messi: https://t.co/mtZ9ikLHkx

Upon the end of regular time, the 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker headed towards the Netherlands bench, leading to a heated confrontation with Van Gaal.

After the match, which ended in a penalty shootout victory for Argentina, Messi expressed his displeasure with both Van Gaal and the referee, Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

He also called a Dutch player a "fool" in the mixed zone, further demonstrating his indignation.

Why did Lionel Messi celebrate towards Van Gaal?

Mundo Deportivo revealed the motivation behind Lionel Messi's memorable celebration during Argentina's match against the Netherlands.

According to the publication, Messi's action was aimed at Dutch manager Louis van Gaal, who had treated former Barcelona and Argentina player Juan Roman Riquelme unfairly.

In 2002, van Gaal was the manager at Barcelona when Riquelme was signed from Boca Juniors. Soon after his arrival, Van Gaal heavily criticized Riquelme for not working hard enough off the ball.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi really confronted Van Gaal after the game Messi really confronted Van Gaal after the game 😳 https://t.co/1h0dD7XlCd

Prior to the hotly anticipated Argentina vs. Netherlands match, Van Gaal made very similar remarks about Lionel Messi, which were seen as a slight against the Argentine captain.

In response, Messi channeled the iconic celebration of former teammate Juan Román Riquelme after scoring against the Netherlands.

It was also a tribute to Riquelme, who struggled under Van Gaal while the duo were at Barcelona in the early 2000s.

