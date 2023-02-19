“I don’t like it” – Unai Emery hits out at Emi Martinez’s decision to leave goal and attack late corner before Arsenal goal through counter-attack

Unai Emery hit out at Emi Martinez for his decision to join the attack in the dying stages of the Premier League clash against Arsenal at Villa Park. The match ended in a 4-2 scoreline in favor of the Gunners, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring the fourth in injury time. The Brazilian forward had the goal at his mercy as Emi Martinez went up to the other side of the field to find an equalizer for the Villans.

Emery, however, was not happy with Martinez's actions as he claimed after the game that goalkeepers joining the attack in the hope of finding an equalizer seldom fetches a positive result. He told talkSPORT:

“Our game plan is, of course, quality really and on the pitch they have to take the decision. He decided in the last action to go to the corner offensively, but I don’t like it. But I told him nothing, before or after because in all my career I have never told our goalkeepers to do it and the statistical data is going against the teams that are going with the goalkeeper more than scoring any goals."

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with the win. They currently hold a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal: Here's how the game played out as Emi Martinez made costly error

Villa have made it a tendency this season to score and concede early in games. The tradition was intact as the scoreline was 1-1 within 16 minutes. Ollie Watkins scored the opener in style before Bukayo Saka found a spectacular volleyed equalizer.

Brazilian superstar Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal of the season to regain the lead for the home side in the 31st minute.

Oleksandr Zinchenko unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box in the second-half to restore parity. Just when it looked like Mikel Arteta's team were going to drop points again, Jorginho showed his class.

The Italian midfielder's thudding effort hammered the bar before bouncing off Emi Martinez's head to end up in the back of the Villa net.

When Emi Martinez joined Villa's last-ditch emergency effort to salvage a point, Arsenal broke free with a counter-attack. Gabriel Martinelli even had time to celebrate before slotting the ball into the back of an empty net.

Villa return to action on February 25 as they take on Everton in an away clash. Arsenal, meanwhile, will make the trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

