“I don’t like that nickname” – Ligue 1 star explains why he is not in favor of people calling him Jordanian Messi

Montpellier HSC attacker Mousa Al-Tamari has stated that he isn't in favor of being called the 'Jordanian Messi' by the fans.

Mousa Al-Tamari joined Montpellier from Belgian Pro League side, Oud-Heverlee Leuven earlier this summer. Since joining the La Paillade, the attacker has scored three goals in four matches for the Ligue 1 side.

After making his debut for Montpellier against LOSC Lille, Al-Tamari became the first Jordanian player to play in Ligue 1. In addition to that, after scoring against Stade Reims, he also became the first football player from Jordan to score in the French top-tier league.

Interestingly, Mousa Al-Tamari is also known as the 'Jordanian Messi'. The 26-year-old got the nickname in Cyprus when he used to play for APOEL Nicosia as a left-footed right winger, which is similar to Lionel Messi's playing style.

However, addressing the nickname while talking to Ligue 1, Al-Tamari stated that he is not in favor of the name. He also revealed that he got the name from his fans in Cyprus.

"I know some people call me that, but I don't like that nickname. In Cyprus, the fans are a bit crazy and they came up with that nickname. They even made up a song in which they talked about me as the 'Jordanian Messi.'"

Al-Tamari made a total of 76 appearances for APOEL Nicosia, in which he scored 13 and also accumulated 11 assists. The Jordanian winger has recently joined Montpellier and has also shown his versatility for La Paillade by playing on the left and the right wing.

'Jordanian Messi' Mousa Al-Tamari always had the dream of playing in the big five leagues

Before joining Montpellier on a free transfer, Mousa Al-Tamari was a vital part of Belgian Pro League side, Oud-Heverlee Leuven. He signed for the Belgian side in 2020, and he eventually made a total of 91 appearances for the team.

He has scored 10 goals since making his debut in the Belgian Pro League in 2020. The Jordanian winger also completed (174) as well as attempted (384) the most number of dribbles in the same period, according to OPTA. However, the 26-year-old always has a dream to play in the big five leagues of Europe.

"Ever since I was a kid I wanted to play in one of the big five leagues, but my mother wanted me to concentrate on my studies," he told Ligue 1. "It's not that she didn't believe in me, but she told me it would be difficult to fulfill my dream in Jordan," Al-Tamari said via Ligue 1.

Since making his debut in the French league, the Jordanian attacker is currently the joint fourth-highest scorer of Ligue 1. He is behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe (5), Wissam Ben Yedder (4), and Mostafa Fathi (4).