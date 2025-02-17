“I don’t like his team, and it’s hard to see it getting any better” - Michael Owen makes feelings clear about Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Michael Owen has boldly claimed that Manchester United are not set up well by Ruben Amorim. He believes that the Red Devils are not getting better and the manager has failed to make the most of his resources.

Speaking on the Premier League productions after Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Tottenham on Sunday (February 16), Owen claimed that the clash was between two average teams in the league. He added that the main concern was for his former side as they are not doing well on the pitch. He said via StrettyNews:

“It was a game lacking quality, with two average teams, but it’s a huge result for Spurs. It’s not getting any better for Manchester United, and they don’t look like a team at all. I like the manager, I like what he says and his demeanour, but I don’t like his team, and it’s hard to see it getting any better.”

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Tottenham, with James Maddison scoring the lone goal of the match. The Red Devils were left with just 12 senior players after injuries to several players in training last week.

Ruben Amorim not worried about Manchester United job

Ruben Amorim has stated that he is not worried about a possible sack at Manchester United after another defeat in the league. He added that he understood the frustration of the fans but believed that he could turn things around. He said via ESPN:

"I am not worried. I understand our fans, what the media think about it. I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst. The rest I am not thinking about. I am here to help my players. I understand my situation, my job, I am confident in my work and I just want to win games. The place in the table is my worry, I am not worried about me."

When quizzed why he made just one substitution in the game, he added that it was to protect the players. He continued:

"It is the hardest competition in the world. I am trying to be careful with them. I felt the team was pushing for the goal and I felt I don't want to change. But they will play. You try to read the game, understand what you see in training. The team were pushing for the goal and I didn't feel the need to change."

The Red Devils sit 15th in the league table, with Amorim winning just four of his 14 matches. His wins have come against Everton, Manchester City, Fulham and Southampton – while drawing with Ipswich Town and Liverpool.

