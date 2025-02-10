"I don’t make 3 millions of dollars a year” - Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Cheuko calls for help as he slams lack of seriousness affecting mission

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Cheuko has opened up about the challenges he faces in his role, criticizing the lack of professionalism among stadium security staff and calling for greater vigilance to ensure the safety of players and fans.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Cheuko highlighted the difficulties he encounters due to inattentive security personnel and emphasized his unwavering commitment to his duty.

Yassine Cheuko began by expressing his gratitude to security teams in Honduras and Peru for their professionalism, acknowledging their assistance as invaluable. However, he also pointed out a widespread issue he has observed in many stadiums: security staff failing to remain focused on their duties.

''I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the stadium security teams in Honduras and Peru for their professionalism and assistance, which have been truly invaluable to me. It is not my role to apprehend fans who invade the field. That is the responsibility of the stadium security staff. But let’s be honest: most of them — and I emphasize most, without generalizing — are not fully focused on their duties. Instead of ensuring security, they are more occupied with watching the game or taking photos and videos. And because they are not paying attention, I made the decision, on my own initiative, to step in and handle the situation in case of an intrusion," Cheuko said.

''Please, gentlemen of the security staff, I ask you with all the respect and seriousness this deserves: stay vigilant. Do the job you are paid to do. The safety of the stadium, the players, and the fans depends on you. I will always be there to support you, always ready to intervene when needed. But if you do not do your part, this mission becomes very difficult for me to handle alone," he added.

Yassine Cheuko further addressed the misconceptions about his salary and status, rejecting claims that he earns millions. He continued:

''I am not a celebrity, and I have no ego. I don’t make 3 millions of dollars a year , as some media may claim. I am simply a worker, like millions of others, giving my best every day to accomplish my mission with dedication and honor. My role is to ensure the safety of the people I work with and to harm no fans., and for that, I am ready to do whatever it takes."

''I am ready to run across the field in sneakers. To fall face down in front of thousands of people. To get tackled, shoved, humiliated if necessary. None of that matters to me. Because my image doesn’t count—only my mission matters. And if one day I have to give my life to fulfill my duty, I will do it without hesitation. Because beyond what others think, beyond the struggles, beyond the sacrifices—what truly defines me is my commitment. My purpose. Thank you all. Take care. May God bless and protect you, for He is the true protector," Cheuko added.

"I’m part of his family’" – When Yassine Cheuko opened up on his relationship with Messi

Yassine Cheuko became Lionel Messi’s bodyguard after the Argentine icon moved to Inter Miami. According to reports, Cheuko was reportedly handpicked by Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham to protect Messi.

Since his appointment, Yassine Cheuko has been seen shadowing Messi in all the games he has played for the Herons to keep the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner safe from any threats.

In July, Yassine Cheuko revealed the comment that Lionel Messi made about him to his wife Antonela Roccuzzo that made him feel part of the Argentine’s family. Speaking in an interview, Yassine Cheuko stated (via The Daily Mail):

"Messi does not consider me only his bodyguard but also a friend. We talk, we laugh, and get to know our personalities together. He always invites me to lunch and treats me well."

"When he won the Ballon d’Or, we were on the plane and he told me, 'Yassine, carry the Ballon d’Or in your hand!' I told him, 'Okay...' At first I thought he wanted me to carry it somewhere else. And then when I carried it, he said to his son and wife: 'The winner of the Ballon d'Or for the best bodyguard is Yassine,'" he continued.

"It was a beautiful moment and words I will never forget from the best player in the world. I feel as if I am part of his family and I am trying hard to protect him not only from the physical side but also from the psychological side, because he trusts me a lot and depends on me and for my part I give all my focus to him. He is very humble," Cheuko concluded.

