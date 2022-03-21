“I don’t mind” – Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal must pursue deal for Aston Villa star

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the club to target Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. The Gunners will be on the lookout for a new striker following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January.

Campbell believes Watkins could be a good signing for Arsenal to add numbers in their attack but not as their starting centre forward. He told Astro SuperSport (via HITC Sport):

“Even Ollie Watkins, I don’t mind Ollie Watkins coming in as the second striker, I don’t.”

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_ Ollie Watkins in March 2020:



“That’s the dream, to play for Arsenal one day. But, you know, it’s a long shot."



The 26-year-old former Brentford striker is reportedly admired by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta. ESPN reports that Arteta likes the striker's playing style along with his versatility to play anywhere along the frontline. They report that Arsenal are monitoring the Aston Villa striker's progress.

Should Arteta make his move for the Aston Villa man, it will add to the number of English talents at his disposal. The club have brought Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe to the first team through the academy and the duo have flourished this season.

Arteta also went into the market last summer to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United and centre-back Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion. The two signings have been hugely instrumental in Arsenal's fine form this season.

Arsenal to target another striker alongside Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Darwin Nunez has been in sensational goalscoring form.

Despite the reported interest in Aston Villa's Watkins, he is not viewed as the Gunners' definitive replacement for Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker's goals were vital for the side over the years.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a goalscoring machine and one player they have been linked with is Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Without that red card Arsenal would have won UCL @GreevilleE Darwin Nunez is what Arsenal need i really hope Arteta brings him to the Emirates not Lewin or Isak Darwin Nunez is what Arsenal need i really hope Arteta brings him to the Emirates not Lewin or Isak https://t.co/xooIFIAC6w

Mirror Football reports that Arteta's side have been quoted £67 million to prise the 22-year-old out of the Primeira Liga club. Nunez has been in impressive form this season, scoring 20 goals in 22 appearances for Benfica.

They are not alone in their interest in the Uruguayan. Fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Newcastle United have been touted with moves for the striker.

The Gunners have also been looking at Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak. The Sun reports that Arteta is a fan of the Swedish striker. However, the Gunners could face fierce competition for his signature from United and Liverpool.

Lille striker Jonathan David reportedly wants to move to the north London side after being linked. Journalist Florian Plettenberg (via The Sun) reports that the Canadian wants out of the Ligue 1 side.

That could lead to Arsenal targeting a striker who has 13 goals in 29 Ligue 1 games this season. It is clear a new striker is at the top of Arteta's agenda ahead of a huge summer with UEFA Champions League football a real possibility next season.

