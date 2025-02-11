“I don’t mind the nickname but I just have to keep it going” - Declan Rice shares nickname given to him by Arsenal teammates

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has revealed that his club teammates have given him a new nickname 'The Horse.' Speaking to Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail), the English international mentioned that he feels the nickname has been given to him owing to his impressive ability to sustain all day and not get fatigued easily.

Rice has been one of the most crucial players for Arsenal this season and has featured in 33 matches for them across all competitions. He has even scored three goals and provided seven assists this campaign.

Speaking about his nickname, Rice stated:

"It was (Oleksandr Zinchenko who started it and then Jorginho went with it. I think that everyone now just calls me 'The Horse'. I think it's because they think I can run all day, that I'm athletic, my ability to go again, my sustainability and availability to the team."

Trending

"Even two days since the last game, I'm running around in training and they're thinking I'm a mad man. I don't mind the nickname but I just have to keep it going," he added.

Arsenal are chasing their first Premier League title since 2003-04

Declan Rice, who plays as a central midfielder, is one of the pivots around whom the entire Arsenal side revolves. He has been trusted by manager Mikel Arteta to play over 2,500 minutes this season, out of which 1,745 have come in the Premier League alone.

Most recently, the England international showed his class with two assists in Arsenal's surprising 5-1 win over defending Premier League champions Manchester City on February 2. The former West Ham United player has bagged five out of his seven assists in the Premier League alone this season.

Arsenal, who are ranked second in the league table with 50 points to their name, will aim to challenge Liverpool for the title by the end of the season. The latter are currently on top of the table with 56 points and have a game in hand - a Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday, February 12.

If Arne Slot's men win that game against Everton, they will go nine points clear of the Gunners in the Premier League title race. Rice and his teammates will have to battle hard to stay in the reckoning till the end of the season and ensure that they do not slip up while chasing their first league title since 2003-04.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback