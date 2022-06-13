“I don’t pay attention to it so don’t waste your time” – Barcelona star hits out at critics after strong display on international duty

Eric Garcia has sent a message to his Barcelona critics and claimed he does not pay attention to those who go out of their way to criticize players. He added that he welcomes constructive criticism, but his main focus will remain on the game.

The Spaniard was involved in a fine display against the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Sunday (June 12) night and spoke to the media after the game. He was happy with his performance, which saw him keep a cleansheet as Spain secured a 2-0 win. He completed 110 passes from 115 attempts and was the player with the best passing success rate on the pitch.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz | Eric García vs Czech Republic.



• 124 Touches

• 110/115 Passes

• 5/7 Long Balls

• Most Accurate Passer (96%)

• 1 Dribble

• 0 Times Dispossessed

• 3 Interceptions

• 4 Ball Recoveries

• 4/6 Ground Duels Won

• 4/5 Aerial Duels Won

• Most Duels Won (8)

Speaking to the media after the game about fans and pundits criticizing him for his form during the 2021-22 season, Garcia claimed he welcomes constructive criticism but does not waste time with others. He said (via BarcaBlaugranes):

"There will always be criticism. I'll focus on my game. Constructive criticism is welcome. As for the others, I don't pay attention to it so don't waste your time."

Continuing to talk about his performance last night, he added:

"We finished with victory, in an incredible atmosphere and now leaders [of the group], which is the most important thing. We played a good game, correcting the mistakes in Prague, even so they surprised us with some actions but we had extra energy from the fans that pushed us on."

Luis Enrique defends Barcelona's Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia had a tough first season with Barcelona after moving from Manchester City on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old was often under the scanner, but the Spanish national team manager jumped to his defense. He said (via BarcaBlaugranes):

"If you are a professional footballer you have to be prepared for everything and there are footballers that get journalists going. Eric is a marvellous player with the age and characteristics he has. All of these situations are unjust, because yes he committed an error but so has the 7, the 9, the 11."

"There are certain errors that certain sectors like and that will make him stronger, Eric is a spectacular player and while I am manager and he continues at this level, he will continue coming to the national team. Every player must play their part, I know mine and Eric's as well. If I could see two or three better players in his position, he wouldn't come, but as I don't see them..."

Reports in Fichajes suggest Barcelona are ready to sell Garcia this summer if a suitable offer comes in. Andreas Christensen is set to sign for Barcelona, which puts Garcia's position under further jeopardy.

