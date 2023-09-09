“I don’t pick the team based on external reaction” – England boss Gareth Southgate defends Jordan Henderson ahead of Ukraine clash

Gareth Southgate has defended England star Jordan Henderson and urged the LGBTQ+ fans to support the Al Ettifaq midfielder. He believes that the Englishman is mature enough to handle all situations and hinted that the former Liverpool captain will be starting today against Ukraine.

England take on Ukraine today in Poland for their EURO 2024 qualifiers. Henderson is in the squad and is expected to start for the Three Lions.

However, he has been on the receiving end of backlash from the LGBTQ+ community after his move to Saudi Arabia this summer amid sportswashing accusations on the Middle Eastern country from Amnesty International. Southgate has hinted that he will back the midfielder and said in his press conference:

"I don't pick the team based on external reaction as you'll be well aware over the course of seven years [as manager]. But he's a very experienced professional. He is very mature at handling any situation really.

"He's trained really well this week. The whole group have. I've been really pleased with the approach to everything. Everybody is available which is good for us. Jordan expressed himself this week, that he'd be sad if that's how they felt."

He added:

"His feeling towards that community hasn't changed and I think as a team, I'm sure all of our fans are going to get behind the team when the game starts.

"So, I understand some of the comments that have been made and I respect the comments that have been made. But what's also been said is they will get behind the team when they play and I'm sure they will get behind Jordan when the game starts as well."

Henderson is managed by Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq and has already made his debut for the Saudi Pro League side.

Jordan Henderson claims Liverpool did not stop him from joining Al Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson spoke to The Athletic earlier this week and claimed that no one from Liverpool asked him to stay. He added that he would have considered staying if he felt wanted at Anfield, but that was not the case.

Jurgen Klopp repeatedly stated that he wanted Henderson to stay, but the midfielder claims he has not relayed the information. The German manager also added that the offer on the table was irresistible and understood why the Englishman wanted the move.

Henderson was accused of running away from a challenge at Anfield by Chris Sutton on the It's All Coming Up podcast earlier this week.