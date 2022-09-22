“I don’t play FIFA, I have a life” – MLS star Florian Jungwirth offers hilarious response after being asked about popular videogame

Major League Soccer defender Florian Jungwirth gave a witty response when asked if he played the videogame FIFA, as per Daily Star.

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC centre-back humorously told kids that he doesn't play the videogame because he has a life.

Jungwirth was seen high-fiving young fans while heading to the pitch with the Whitecaps for their game against Colorado Rapids on September 11.

One child asked him:

"What's your favorite FIFA?"

Whilst another shouted:

"Favorite FIFA game?"

The German hilariously replied:

"I don't play FIFA, I have a life.

The children laughed in response despite learning that one of their heroes doesn't play the popular videogame.

Jungwirth's Ultimate Team card is a disappointing silver and he sits at a low rating of just 66.

His pace is even worse as he ranks as low as former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker at a speed of just 33.

The German defender has made 16 appearances for the Whitecaps this season, who sit ninth in the MLS Western Conference on 40 points.

Fans can play as the seemingly slow Jungwirth on the new EA Sports release, which comes out on September 30.

The defender's Ultimate Team card has already been released, with fans able to already play the Ultimate Team web app which launched this week.

This will be the final release by the EA Sports franchise due to their licensing deal with the governing body ending.

The first EA Sports release of the game came way back in 1994 and its popularity has grown with each passing year.

Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond to be playable in FIFA 23

Fans can play as popular TV character Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond on the new release of the videogame.

The Apple TV comedy-drama series has grown in viewership numbers and its latest season came out this year.

Lasso is a happy-go-lucky American coach played by actor Jason Sudeikis and the show features his AFC Richmond side being part of the English football league.

Other characters from the fictional show to feature include veteran Roy Kent, wonderkid Sam Obisanya and the polarizing Jamie Tartt.

Fans can play as Lasso's AFC Richmond in career mode with the club's badge, kit and stadium unlockable in Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs modes.

Sudeikes commented on the inclusion of the functional club in this year's FIFA release, saying (via Guardian):

“Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favourite AFC Richmond characters.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far