"I don’t regret anything" - Philippe Coutinho weighs in on move to Barcelona from Liverpool despite Jurgen Klopp warning

Brazilian superstar Philippe Coutinho has weighed in on his decision to leave Liverpool for Barcelona back in January 2018 despite strong warnings from Jurgen Klopp. Although the move didn't play out as he hoped, the midfielder insists that he doesn't regret anything.

Coutinho was a fan favorite at Liverpool before Barcelona came knocking on his door following Andres Iniesta's departure in 2017. Jurgen Klopp warned the Brazilian against making the move at the time, saying:

"Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honor. Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more."

The playmaker turned a deaf ear to those words and after a saga that dragged back and forth, he ended up completing a massive move to the Catalan capital worth €135 million as per Transfermarkt.

However, following a promising start, things quickly turned sour for the Brazilian. He became a castaway at Camp Nou and was sent on loan to clubs like Bayern Munich and Aston Villa whom he eventually joined on a permanent transfer for €20 million in the summer of 2022.

Looking back on his decision to leave Liverpool for Barcelona, the once-fabled magician admitted that things didn't pan out as he expected. However, he refused to regret that move, explaining that it was his dream to wear the Blaugrana jersey.

“Things did not turn out as I imagined, as people expected, as I expected because I am the first to demand of myself on the field, I tell myself that I have to give more on the field. I tried everything, I have always been very professional and I don’t regret anything," he said as quoted by Mirror.

“It was always my dream to play for Barça and I went there, I enjoyed it, I was able to meet many people, win titles and it will always be in the story of my life," the Brazilian added.

Philippe Coutinho is currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia after joining Al Duhail SC on loan from Aston Villa last summer. He's made 12 appearances for the club across all competitions so far this season, recording four goals and one assist.

Philippe Coutinho's stats for Liverpool and Barcelona

During his short spell at Barcelona that spanned four-and-a-half years albeit with loan spells included, Coutinho bagged 25 goals and 14 assists in 106 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions. He also won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and one Spanish Super Cup at the club.

The Brazilian's numbers with Liverpool were much better. He bagged 54 goals and 45 assists for the Reds in 201 outings across all fronts but couldn't win silverware during his five-year spell at Anfield.

Coutinho notably won the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup while on loan at Bayern Munich.