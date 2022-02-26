“I don’t regret it” – Philippe Coutinho makes honest admission about leaving Liverpool for Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho has insisted that he does not regret leaving Liverpool for Barcelona three years ago. Coutinho put an end to his association with Liverpool when Barcelona came calling for him in January 2018.

The La Liga giants agreed to a deal worth up to £142m with the Merseyside club, making the midfielder the third most expensive player in the world. However, the move did not go according to plan for Coutinho as he struggled to find his feet at Camp Nou.

Three years down the line, the 29-year-old is now back in England with Aston Villa. Looking back at his decision to swap Liverpool for Barcelona, Coutinho claimed he does not have regrets about it. The Brazil international revealed that playing for the Blaugrana was one of his biggest dreams. He told ESPN Brazil [via The Anfield Talk]:

“I always have great affection, respect and gratitude for Liverpool and friendships over the years I have been at the club. But at that moment, I had a decision to make and I don't regret it. One of my big dreams was to play for Barcelona.”

Jurgen Klopp's side went on to use the fee they received from Coutinho's sale to sign Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, who have now become integral cogs of the team. The Reds have won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup since the Brazilian's departure.

The Reds acquired Coutinho's services from Serie A club Inter Milan for around £8.5m in January of 2013. He went on to establish himself as one of the best creative midfielders in the Premier League. The Brazilian racked up over 200 appearances for the Anfield outfit, scoring 54 goals and providing 45 assists.

How did Philippe Coutinho fare at Barcelona after leaving Liverpool?

Philippe Coutinho has made 106 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish giants. He has found the back of the net 25 times in those games while providing 14 assists.

The Brazilian spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. Although Coutinho helped the German side win the Champions League that campaign, they did not show any interest in signing him permanently.

Aston Villa have now given Coutinho a chance to revive his career back in the Premier League. Steven Gerrard's side have signed him on loan until the end of the season in January, with the option to buy him from Barcelona.

The former Inter Milan star has scored and assisted two goals each in five league games for Villa so far.

