“I don’t have any regrets” - Jose Mourinho opens up on his eventful stint with Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho recently spoke about his relationship with the club's hierarchy and fans.

The Red Devils appointed Mourinho as manager in the summer of 2016 following Louis van Gaal's sacking. The Portuguese helped them win the UEFA Europa League, the EFL Cup, and the FA Community Shield in his first full season at the club. United have won only one trophy since then - the EFL Cup last season.

Mourinho was eventually sacked in December 2018 after having just seven wins in 17 games in the 2018-19 season.

The now-AS Roma manager recently opened up on his relationship with the Manchester United fans, saying on The Obi One Podcast (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I don’t have regrets, Man United fans know I gave everything and I love the club.

"I went there once with Sky, I was in the box and the whole stadium turned to me applauding and singing for me"

Expand Tweet

Mourinho also spoke about wanting to have worked with former Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold, saying:

"Man United still have a CEO who is an amazing person, that’s Richard Arnold.

"I had him as a Commercial Director, not a CEO, and I would love to have had him on my side in my time there, but the club wasn’t easy."

Expand Tweet

Jose Mourinho worked with Ed Woodward during his time at the club. Woodward was eventually succeeded by Arnold in 2022 but the latter has also recently parted ways with the club.

Jose Mourinho remains Manchester United's most successful manager since Sir Alex Ferguson

The Red Devils have gone through a host of managers since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 but none have been as successful as Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United appointed David Moyes in 2013. He won the Community Shield with them but was sacked a year later and was succeeded by Louis van Gaal. The Dutchman won the FA Cup in the 2015-16 season but was also sacked just two days after the triumph.

Then came Jose Mourinho, who, as aforementioned, won the Europa League, EFL Cup, and Community Shield with Manchester United. He has a record of 84 wins, 31 draws, and 29 defeats in 144 games in charge of the club. Mourinho also led United to a second-placed finish in the 2018-19 season, which remains their joint-highest finish in the Premier League since 2013.

However, poor results and falling out with players like Luke Shaw saw the Portuguese getting sacked. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer succeeded Mourinho and was further followed by Ralf Rangnick (interim) and now Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag led the Red Devils to the EFL Cup last season but they are struggling this season. They sit seventh in the Premier League and have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup.