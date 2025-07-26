“I don’t rule it out at all” - Al-Ittihad chief who previously worked for Barcelona makes bold claim on move to sign Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr

Former Barcelona director and current Al-Ittihad sporting director Ramon Planes has refused to rule out a move for Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian forward's contract with Los Blancos expires in 2027, and he is yet to sign a new deal.

However, negotiations have reportedly stalled due to the player's wage demands. Real Madrid are apparently ready to cash in on him next summer amid interest from the Middle East.

Speaking to MARCA, Planes suggested that Vinicius Jr is part of Saudi Arabia's long term plans.

“I don’t rule it out. I think it’s part of the idea and plan to be one of the most powerful leagues in the world. The World Cup has been a good test for the Saudi League. Vinicius could be part of that plan, to allow players to come at an important moment in their careers. He has everything going for him,” said Planes.

Planes, who worked for Barcelona from 2018 to 2021, added that Vinicius has all the prerequisites to join the Saudi Pro League

“If you analyse the profile of the player who’s coming, even within our team, last summer we made a lot of moves and were market shakers. Players like Steven Bergwijn, Aouar, Moussa Diaby are coming. Players who are 25, 26, 27 years old, in good moments of their careers. Plus the youngsters we’re banking on, like Unai Hernández or Mario Mitaj,” said Planes.

He concluded:

“I don’t rule it out at all. I think it fits into the idea and plan of being one of the most powerful leagues in the world. And Vinicius surely has all the conditions to join this league.”

Vinicius Junior has registered 106 goals and 83 assists from 322 games for Real Madrid to date.

Which players have Real Madrid and Barcelona signed so far this summer?

Hansi Flick

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been in contrasting forms in this summer's transfer window. Los Blancos have already roped in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras so far.

Real Madrid have also secured the services of Franco Mastantuono, who will join them once he turns 18 next month. Barcelona, however, haven't been as successful in the market.

The Catalans have signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol, while Marcus Rashford has joined on loan from Manchester United. The Spanish champions have also roped in Roony Bardghji for their reserves. A new right-back is apparently on Barcelona's agenda as well, although a move hasn't materialized yet.

