“I don’t rule it out” – Cristiano Ronaldo drops huge claim on buying club in future

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he would like to own a football club in the future. He added that he knew Karim Benzema and several other players are coming to the Middle East and hence called it one of the top five leagues.

Ronaldo has been at Al Nassr for a few months but could not help them win the league this season. He scored 14 goals in 19 games and has set sights on next season.

At the launch event of his water brand 'Ursu', Ronaldo was asked about his plans for the future. He said that he wanted to own a football club (as per CristianoXtra):

“In the future, I would like to own a club, I don't rule it out.”

When quizzed about the league, he added:

“I knew that Benzema is coming to Saudi, and that's why I said that the Saudi league will be among the top 5 in the future, more players will come.”

Cristiano Ronaldo plans to stay at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with an unnamed MLS club earlier on Wednesday. Journalist Toni Juanmartí said that a club from the United States was preparing a move for the forward to reignite his rivalry with Lionel Messi.

Juanmarti said that the Portuguese star was open to the move, but it's the opposite of what the Al Nassr star had said earlier this month. In an interview with SPL, Ronaldo said that he's happy in the SPL and sees a lot of potential for the league's growth.

Cristiano Ronaldo was quoted by 90MIN as saying:

"The league is very good. But I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. The league is competitive. We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but they need to improve a little bit more the infrastructure.

"Even the referees, the VAR system, should be a little quicker. I think other small things they need to improve. But I am happy here. I want to continue here. I will continue here."

He added:

"In my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do here, for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be a top five league in the world.

"If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, 'old players,' they are very welcome because if that happens, the league will improve a little bit."

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he plans to play for another 2-3 seasons during the launch event of his water brand. He added that he would look to move back to Madrid once he retires.

