“I don’t see why they can’t win” – Evra makes bold prediction about Arsenal vs Tottenham derby

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has predicted Arsenal to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday (January 15). The Gunners are atop the Premier League table and in fine form.

Mikel Arteta's side have lost just once in the league, winning 14 and drawing two of their 17 games. They take on a Spurs side that sit fifth and have come off the boil after an impressive start to the campaign.

Evra reckons Arsenal could win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but explained why the Gunners should be cautious against Antonio Conte's men (via Metro):

"They should beat Tottenham. I don’t see why they can’t win. It’s a derby; anything can happen, the wrong decision and injustice, but I just don’t see why they can’t win. They have to be careful of Tottenham because Conte and the players are really hurt."

Spurs have endured topsy-turvy form recently, winning two and losing as many of their last five league games. They will be eager to halt their north London rivals' title charge. Evra suggested that Arteta's side need to win every game to win the league.

"It’s going to be a big game but when you look at what’s going on with both sides at the moment, you have to give credit to Arsenal. They have to win every game if they want to win the title, and they can."

Evra believes the Gunners can win the Premier League, as they're playing without fear. The Frenchman predicted a 3-1 victory for the Gunners:

"I believe Arsenal can win the title, when I see their fans they are all scared and don’t want me to say it, but the way they are playing, there’s isn’t another team that’s playing better football and being dominant right now. They aren’t afraid, and they aren’t kids anymore. Prediction: 1-3"

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “We’re going to have to prove that we are good enough to go there to play our way and to win the match.”



Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have something to prove as they bid to take victory at Tottenham for the first time since 2014 in the Premier League.

The Gunners (44) have a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City after 17 games.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Arteta are named Premier League Player and Manager of the Month respectively

The Gunners duo picked up awards.

Martin Odegaard has picked up the Premier League Player of the Month award for his impressive form in December. The Norweigan has been in fine form either side of the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

The Gunners captain scored a brace in the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in November. He then assisted Eddie Nketiah in the 3-1 win over West Ham United on December 26.

That was followed by two assists and a goal in the 4-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on December 31. Odegaard continues to assert himself as one of the best midfielders in the league.

LiveScore @livescore



Player of the Month: Martin Odegaard



Manager of the Month: Mikel Arteta



Arsenal wrapped up 2022 in style

His manager Arteta, meanwhile, was named the Manager of the Month as the Gunners continued their impressive pursuit of the Premier League title.

They haven't won the league since 2004 but are leading the way with a five-point lead over second-placed City. Arteta has overseen wins over Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion during either side of the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

