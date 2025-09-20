“I don’t see myself as his idol” - When Ronaldinho commented on whether Paul Pogba will win Ballon d'Or

Brazil legend Ronaldinho spoke about Paul Pogba in 2018 and backed the then-Manchester United midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or. He claimed that the Frenchman could play anywhere in the midfield and could end up as one of the best in history.

Speaking to Canal Football Club, Ronaldinho said that there were no doubts that Pogba had the ability to win the Ballon d’Or in his career. He added that the Frenchman was one of the best he has seen on the pitch and said (via GOAL):

"He can win the Ballon d'Or, without a doubt. I see Pogba as a friend, I don't see myself as his idol. He is young, talented and he has the ability to play anywhere, he can play in a free role, defensive, as a runner or attacking. He has the characteristics of a player who can fill any position, he can make history."

However, Pogba has not yet managed to win the prestigious award. He finished 14th in 2015, and that remains his best finish in the Ballon d'Or race. The Frenchman left Manchester United in 2022 and returned to Juventus, where his contract was terminated in 2024.

He was suspended for 18 months, starting from September 2023, after failing a doping test. He was eligible to return to the pitch from February 2025 and has now joined AS Monaco.

Paul Pogba picks 2025 Ballon d'Or winner

AS Monaco midfielder Paul Pogba spoke to iShowSpeed in July this year about the 2025 Ballon d'Or and named Ousmane Dembele as his pick for the Ballon d'Or. He claimed that the Frenchman had done enough after leading PSG to a treble in Europe and also doing well in the FIFA Club World Cup.

He said (via TNT Sports):

"It's not about that [choosing Dembele because he is French]. It is my opinion that Ousmane Dembele will always be a bit ahead of Lamine Yamal [this year], even if he killed it this year, because he won the UEFA Champions League."

"He was so important, scoring goals in big games and doing stuff like that. This is his year; if he does not win it now, he will never win it. So I will definitely go for [Dembele]. That is what I think. It can go both ways, though, but that is what I think. It does not really matter what I think, I think about what they are going to say."

Ousmane Dembele is among the 30 Ballon d’Or nominees this year, along with eight of his PSG teammates from the 2024/25 season. The gala takes place on Monday, September 22, in Paris, France.

