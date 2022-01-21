“I don’t see it as an issue at all” - John Barnes explains why Manchester United should not be worried about Bruno Fernandes’ future

John Barnes believes once Manchester United appoint a new permanent manager at the end of the season, they will also solve Bruno Fernandes' contract situation.

The Portuguese midfielder is currently under contract until the summer of 2025. However, The Athletic reported that the 27-year-old's representatives have halted negotiations until the end of the season. They want to know the club's situation and will then proceed with talks regarding an extension.

John Barnes stands by Bruno Fernandes' decision and urges Manchester United not to worry about the possibility of the star midfielder leaving the club. Speaking to BonusCodeBets, the 58-year-old said:

"Bruno Fernandes’ current contract is at two and a half years. Come the end of the season that is maybe more of a talking point, but I don't think he needs to be thinking about now."

He added:

"From his perspective [Fernandes] you can’t sign a contract you've been offered if you don’t know who the manager is going to be, whether you’ll be part of his plans, and what his ideas are. It’s quite straightforward. So really, that's the situation they have to sort out before worrying about Bruno. I don’t see it as an issue at all, there is two and a half years left on his deal, they just need to sort it out in the summer."

Bruno Fernandes has been one of Manchester United's key players ever since his move to Old Trafford in January 2020 from Sporting CP. The 27-year-old midfielder made a bright start to the 2021-22 season by netting a hat-trick against Leeds United on the opening day of the campaign.

Though his goal contributions fell off a little, the Portuguese midfielder has rekindled his form as of late. Fernandes scored a brace against Aston Villa in a 2-2 draw before providing two assists in a 3-1 win over Brentford.

Bruno Fernandes' overall record for Manchester United stands at 47 goals and 36 assists in 107 matches for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Manchester United take on West Ham United in the Premier League

Manchester United host West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday. The game is massive for both clubs as they battle to secure a top four finish in the league.

As things stand, West Ham are two points clear of Ralf Rangnick's side, who have a game in hand over Moyes' men. A win for Manchester United would see them leapfrog the Hammers in the standings.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the table, having amassed 35 points from 21 games.

United are currently battling Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham for a place to secure Champions League football for next season. However, Spurs and Arsenal have played fewer games than the Red Devils, who currently trail both London teams.

As things stand, Tottenham are a point clear of United having played two fewer games while Arsenal are level having played one fewer game.

