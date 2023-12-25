“I don’t see Manchester United scoring for what would be a fifth game in a row” - Chris Sutton predicts winner of United vs Aston Villa

BBC pundit and former Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton has predicted a 1-0 win for Aston Villa when they take on Manchester United on Boxing Day. The two teams will meet in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Tuesday, December 26.

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the standings with 28 points after a middling campaign so far. They have won only nine of their 18 league matches and are eight points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Villa, meanwhile, have enjoyed a fantastic first half of the season and are currently third with 39 points. They are level with second-placed Arsenal and one behind leaders Liverpool.

Unai Emery's team enter this match on a 10-game unbeaten streak (seven wins, three draws) across competitions. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's men have failed to score in each of their last four matches across competitions, losing thrice.

Despite Villa winning just four of their nine away Premier League matches this term, Sutton believes the visitors will pick up a close 1-0 victory on Tuesday. The 1994-95 Premier League winner with Blackburn wrote in his column for the BBC:

"It will be tight, but I think Aston Villa will win this game - and I don't see Manchester United scoring for what would be a fifth game in a row.

"Manchester United have only managed 18 goals in 18 league games so far this season. Sheffield United are the only top-flight team to have scored fewer, which tells you Ten Hag's side have alarming problems in attack."

Sutton added:

"So why would anyone think that all of a sudden they are just going to flick a switch and thump someone? It is not as if they are creating loads of chances and missing unbelievable opportunities.

"Villa are a well-balanced team and they are able to get results without being at their best. Their away form has not been as spectacular as their results at home, but they probably only need one goal to nick this."

The Villans enter this clash after drawing 1-1 with Sheffield United at home in their last match. Nicolo Zaniolo scored in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to keep their unbeaten league record at home this season intact (eight wins, one draw).

Manchester United, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to West Ham United in their most recent fixture. The Red Devils hardly threatened the Hammers' defense before strikes from Jarrod Bowen (72') and Mohammed Kudus (78') settled the contest.

Manchester United and Aston Villa clashed three times last season

Manchester United and Aston Villa met twice in the Premier League last term, while also being pitted against each other in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Their first league meeting was at Villa Park in November last year. In what was Unai Emery's first match in charge, Villa romped to a 2-0 lead inside the opening 12 minutes thanks to goals from Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne.

United pulled one back through a Jacob Ramsey own-goal in the 45th minute. However, Ramsey made up for it by scoring just four minutes after the break to seal a famous 3-1 win.

The teams then clashed in the Carabao Cup just four days later at Old Trafford. On that occasion, Ollie Watkins gave the visitors a 48th-minute lead, but Anthony Martial equalized the very next minute. Diogo Dalot's own-goal put Villa back in front just past the hour mark, but Marcus Rashford equalized in the 67th minute.

Manchester United found their mojo from thereon as Bruno Fernandes (78') and Scott McTominay (90+2') scored to clinch a thrilling 4-2 win.

The final meeting between the two teams came in April this year. This time around, Fernandes scored the only goal of the game in the 39th minute to hand United a home victory.