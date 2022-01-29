"I don’t see him doing that much in training" - Feyenoord boss Arne Slot admits he expected more from Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson, who left Arsenal to join Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord on a season-long loan last summer, has failed to hit the ground running at his new club. The Englishman has scored just once for his new club so far this season and his manager Arne Slot has raised concerns over his form.

While discussing Reiss Nelson's struggles, the Feyenoord boss admits talent isn't a problem for the Arsenal loanee but adds that he still lacks the finishing touch.

"The talent is there, but what Reiss still struggles with is creating big chances for himself or his teammates," said Arne Slot, as quoted by Sport Witness. "You see a lot of skill, speed and agility, but the final push is still missing. Then it’s just not a finish or just not an assist."

He added:

"The most difficult thing in football is to get the best out of your play. And if you play for Feyenoord, where you often end up in a promising position as a winger, you expect a higher yield."

Having worked with Reiss Nelson in training over the last couple of months, the Feyenoord boss has observed the winger is more of a creator than a scorer. He also expressed his belief that the player will soon find his feet in the Eredivisie.

He said:

"I don’t think he is much of a goal scorer anyway. I don’t see him doing that much in training either, but at Hoffenheim, in the Bundesliga, he scored seven goals. That’s excellent.

"I did notice that against NEC, he looked for his direct opponent when he had the ball, which was lacking in the game with Vitesse. I think Reiss is much more of a preparer than a finisher, and I’m convinced he’ll show he can do better."

The Englishman has endured a slow start to life at Feyenoord

Reiss Nelson's numbers for Arsenal

The Englishman started his football career at the Emirates Stadium, progressed through the youth ranks and made it into the senior team. Before leaving for Feyenoord last summer, Nelson had made 48 appearances for the Gunners, bagging four goals and four assists.

He's made 17 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit across all competitions, recording one goal and one assist to his name this season. It remains to be seen if he can raise his level of performance in the coming weeks.

