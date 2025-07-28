“I don’t see any possibility” - Rivaldo expresses concern over Marcus Rashford’s place in Barcelona starting XI after loan switch

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has expressed his concern with regards to Marcus Rashford's fit at the club following his transfer from Manchester United. The 27-year-old joined the Spanish champions on a temporary basis this summer after being frozen out at his boyhood club.

Rivaldo spoke about the signing of Rashford, praising the talent of the Englishman but expressing his skepticism at his chances of starting regularly. He pointed out that Brazil international Raphinha will likely keep his place in the starting XI at the club as he is one of the world's best.

“For me, Raphinha is today among the five best players in the world. That’s why I think it’s very, very difficult for Rashford to start now. He is a fixed holder. I don’t see any possibility of him leaving Barcelona’s starting eleven."

Barcelona made their plans to sign attacking reinforcement clear this summer and targeted Spain international Nico Williams. They failed to sign him and shifted their attention to Marcus Rashford, sealing a temporary agreement with Manchester United.

Rashford joined La Blaugrana on a season-long loan with an option to be made permanent for around £30 million next summer. The Englishman made his debut for the Spanish giants in their pre-season opener against Vissel Kobe in Japan.

Raphinha enjoyed a career-best season in the 2024-25 season, scoring 34 goals and providing 22 assists across all competitions. The Brazil international is in the running for the Ballon d'Or this year after he helped Barcelona win LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona overcomes Vissel Kobe in pre-season opener in Japan

Hansi Flick's Barcelona defeated Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe 3-1 in their first pre-season game ahead of the 2025-26 season. The Spanish giants eased to victory in the first game of their Asian tour in dominant fashion.

Centre-back Eric Garcia opened the scoring for the Spanish giants after 33 minutes with a finish from inside the box. Vissel Kobe equalised nine minutes later through Taisei Miyashiro, who finished off a quick counter attack.

La Blaugrana restored their advantage in the 77th minute, with Roony Bardghji finishing off a pass from Robert Lewandowski. La Masia star Dro Fernandez came off the bench to round off the scoring with a goal on his senior debut with three minutes remaining on the clock. The Spanish giants will face FC Seoul in South Korea on Thursday July 31st in their second pre-season game.

