"I don’t see what the problem is" - Arsenal legend explains why Mikel Arteta won't drop Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal icon David Seaman has hit out at Leandro Trossard after his muted celebration against Aston Villa. The Englishman has explained why Mikel Arteta refuses to drop Gabriel Martinelli in favor of the Belgian in his starting XI.

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park last weekend (24 August), courtesy of goals from Trossard and Thomas Partey. However, the Belgium international's celebration was rather muted despite his goal earning his side the lead.

After the game, Mikel Arteta revealed that Trossard was upset after his exclusion from the starting XI but hailed the 29-year-old for how he dealt with it. The Gunners boss said (via Metro):

"When you don’t get picked, there are certain ways to react. For Leo, he is upset, he is upset to show on the pitch how good he is. Not upset because he is not playing. And that is a huge quality. When you put him in the starting XI, he does the exact same thing and that is a big example for the rest of the team."

While many have argued that the Belgian deserves to start ahead of Martinelli, Seaman sees things differently. The former Arsenal goalkeeper said on his podcast (via Metro):

"I don’t see what the problem is. There always will be [competition for places]. Even if it’s the other way around, if he [Trossard] starts first, Martinelli would come on. I think we all know that on that [left] side, that’s where we have the balance with Trossard and Martinelli. On the right side, we only have Buyako Saka."

The Gunners are third in the Premier League table, level on points with league-leaders Manchester City and second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

David Seaman says Mikel Arteta sees Arsenal star as 'a more consistent performer'

Leandro Trossard and Garbiel Martinelli fiercely competed to be Mikel Arteta's first-choice left-winger during the Premier League title race last season. The Brazilian winger registered 35 Premier League appearances, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Overall, he contributed eight goals and five assists across competitions. Meanwhile, Trossard managed to rack up 12 goals in 34 league games last term, recording 17 in all competitions.

While Trossard has earned plaudits for his impressive form last season and the stats clearly favor him, Seaman believes Arteta sees consistency in Martinelli's form. The former Arsenal shot-stopper said (via Metro):

"He’s got credit from last season and the way he performed last season. Mikel Arteta sees him as a more consistent performer from the start."

The Gunners will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on August 31.

