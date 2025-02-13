“I don’t support Manchester United” - Roy Keane shares his perspective on following clubs he played for

Manchester United legend Roy Keane says he doesn't support the clubs he previously played for. The former Ireland international claimed he didn't even support the Red Devils, where he spent 13 years between 1993 and 2006.

He also admitted to not being a fan of Nottingham Forest, where Keane spent three years before moving to Old Trafford. Speaking to Sky Bet about why this is so, the pundit said (via GOAL):

"I don’t have that affinity with the clubs I’ve played for. I don’t support Manchester United. I don’t support Nottingham Forest.

"[On when you watch Manchester United] I have more of an insight with how it works at the club and the expectations, but I wouldn’t say that I’m a fan – their results don’t make or break my weekend. I wouldn’t go home going, ‘Get in there, that was a great win.’ I’d be looking at it in a professional way."

A part of why Keane doesn't support Manchester United may have to do with the manner in which he departed the club. The former midfielder clashed with Sir Alex Ferguson and his assistant manager Carlos Queiroz in 2006, after which he joined Celtic on a free transfer.

Keane made 479 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 51 goals and 41 assists. He managed to win the Premier League seven times and the UEFA Champions League once, among other honors at Old Trafford.

Roy Keane predicts Manchester United to beat Tottenham Hotspur in upcoming Premier League meeting

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has predicted the Red Devils to defeat Tottenham Hotspur when the two sides meet on Sunday, February 16. However, the Manchester outfit will be away from home for this Premier League fixture.

Both teams are struggling in the league, with Spurs placed 14th in the standings, only a spot beneath their upcoming opponents, who are two points ahead. Discussing the potential result of this game, Keane told the Stick to Football Podcast (via The Boot Room):

"Have Spurs got their players back? Is Maddison back? I think United, I’m going to go 3-1 United.”

Keane's colleague and former teammate Gary Neville also agreed and predicted the Red Devils to win 2-1. Spurs are struggling with numerous injuries to the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Destiny Udogie, among others.

Most recently, the north Londoners were knocked out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa in the fourth round on February 9 (2-1).

