"I don’t think anyone thinks he’s worth that money" - Journalist claims Arsenal have balked at PL club's £70m valuation of midfield target

English journalist Dean Jones has ruled Arsenal out of the race to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The Belgian has been a target for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield this summer.

However, the Toffees are demanding £70 million for Onana who arrived at Goodison Park in August 2022. He's been a prominent member of Sean Dyche's side this season in their fight against relegation.

Onana, 22, has made 35 times across competitions, registering three goals and one assist. His pace, strength, and defensive abilities could entice Arsenal boss Arteta but not for the price Everton are after.

That's according to Jones who insisted no club will pay that amount for Onana. The journalist said on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast:

"Amadou Onana, I don’t think Arsenal have the same level of interest as they once have. He’s at £70m and I don’t think they will pay that for him. I don’t think anyone does. Apart from Everton I don’t think anyone thinks he’s worth that money. Nobody rates him highly enough."

Everton beat West Ham United to Onana's signing, paying LOSC Lille £33 million for his services two years ago. Many anticipate he'll make the step up to a club not being dragged into a relegation battle but a move to Arsenal looks to be off the table.

Onana has earned 11 caps for Belgium and given his age could develop further at Goodison Park. The north Londoners look to be setting their sights on a talent from La Liga instead.

Arsenal reportedly decide on Martin Zubimendi as their top midfield target

Martin Zubimendi looks to be the Gunners' prime target.

Arsenal appear to have placed Martin Zubimendi at the top of their summer wishlist as they look to build on an impressive season. They had been tracking Douglas Luiz but he's unlikely to be available.

GIVEMESPORT reports that Zubimendi has a £51 million release clause that has alerted the Gunners. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs but he could prioritize a UEFA Champions League competing club.

Zubimendi, 25, has been in fine form this season, registering four goals and one assist in 45 games across competitions. He's earned comparisons with Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets for his composure on the ball.

Arteta's midfield is in good standing at present with Declan Rice joining Thomas Partey and Jorginho at the Emirates last summer. The Spanish coach could be looking for a younger profile to sit in front of his defense, especially given Partey's injury record.