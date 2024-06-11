“I don’t think anyone thought he was going to be what he became” - Thierry Henry feels Arsenal star surprised everyone with development

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has opined that Bukayo Saka has exceeded expectations with his development. Saka has become one of the Gunners' best players in recent times. He made his first-team debut in 2019 and has registered 58 goals and 53 assists in 226 games for the club.

In 2023-24, Saka made 47 appearances across competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 14 assists. It was a phenomenal campaign for the Englishman, and Henry is impressed with his progress.

He previously worked with Saka in the Gunners' youth sides. The France legend was getting his coaching badges at that point. He recently told the Premier League's YouTube channel (via The Boot Room):

"I know Bukayo for a very long time, since the academy. I don't think anyone thought he was going to be what he became. There was a lot of hope but what he has been doing is just outstanding."

Henry added:

"He's so humble, the way he sees the game... defending well, attacking well, clever the way he holds the ball. Now he's adding goals and assists to his game."

Saka has been one of the Premier League's best players lately. Arsenal finished second in the EPL for the second season in a row and Saka's form has been crucial in that.

Thierry Henry lauds Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's comeback

Bukayo Saka was made the scapegoat by many when he missed the penalty against Italy in the Euro 2020 final shootout. The attacker, however, has shown tremendous resilience to bounce back from the setback.

Henry has showered praise on Arsenal's Saka for his ability to endure hard times. The France legend said (via The Boot Room):

"Trust me, it's not easy. I never had to deal with that, missing the penalty and everyone is looking at you and getting abused like that. But like I said, it speaks volume about his mentality, how he is and the people he has around."

Saka will look to right his wrong in this edition of the Euros. The winger is a part of Gareth Southgate's squad and is expected to be a starter for England at Euro 2024.