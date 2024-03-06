"I don’t think anyone will be able to stop him" - Serie A star backs 'special' Real Madrid winger to become a 'top player'

Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez has backed Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz to become a top player in the future.

Martinez, formerly of Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, played alongside Diaz for Spain's under-21 side. Speaking about his first impression of the current Los Blancos attacker, he said (via Madrid Universal):

“When I met him he already looked a bit special. If he has the patience that a club like Madrid requires to wait for his moment, he can become a top player in the world.”

He further added:

“He has great ability in one-on-one situations, a magnificent dribbling ability, he can handle both legs,… If he can wait for his chance to become a regular starter, I don’t think anyone will be able to stop him.”

Diaz hurt Martinez's former club Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash last month. Real Madrid won the first leg at the Red Bull Arena by a score of 1-0 with Diaz scoring the game's solitary goal.

The second leg between the two sides at the Santiago Bernabeu is set to take place on Wednesday, March 6.

Josep Martinez hails Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin for his performance against RB Leipzig

While Real Madrid managed to win at the Red Bull Arena in the first leg against RB Leipzig, Carlo Ancelotti's team had to fight hard to get the job done. Andriy Lunin was rock-solid between the sticks for Los Blancos, making nine saves.

Assessing the Ukrainian goalkeeper's performance, Martinez told AS (via Madrid Univeral):

“We know what Madrid are like in the Champions League. They don’t let them off the hook when they have chances. It was a very even game and it could have gone either way. Lunin, who was impressive, tipped the balance.”

He added:

“I knew he had qualities and he needed to play to show them. The problem is that with Courtois next to him it’s very difficult to get chances. We are talking about the best goalkeeper in the world. This season, with the continuity he needed to have, we are seeing that he is a great goalkeeper.”

In Thibaut Courtois' injury absence, Lunin has surprisingly become a key player for Los Blancos, usurping Kepa Arrizabalaga as the first-choice goalkeeper. He has made 16 appearances across competitions this season, keeping nine clean sheets.