"I don’t think you can trust him" - Roy Keane wants Manchester United star to remain a substitute despite performances in recent matches

Roy Keane has claimed that Ruben Amorim cannot trust youngster Alejandro Garnacho to start for Manchester United. He believes that the Argentine should remain a substitute as he is doing well off the bench.

Speaking on ITV, Ian Wright admitted that he was surprised to see Garnacho on the bench for the clash with Leicester City in the FA Cup. He added that the Chelsea target had done well against Liverpool and brought pace to attacks.

He said via Metro:

"I am very surprised Garnacho did not start in this game, he did the same in the game against Liverpool [when he came on]. He comes on and you can’t deal with him. He comes on with pace and attacks."

Keane was quick to reply to the Arsenal legend and stated that he was happy with the decision. He believes that the winger cannot be trusted enough to start and said:

"I think it suits him when it comes off the bench, I don’t think you can trust him when he starts. But when he comes off the bench and you’re gambling and the team is stretched, that’s when he comes into his own. They put Leicester on the backfoot and the subs came on. That’s what Garnacho does well. The first-half they were going sideways and sideways. He came on and tested them."

Garnacho did not get a goal or an assist in the 2-1 come-from-behind win but was a constant threat from the left wing for Manchester United.

Alejandro Garnacho on Manchester United vs Leicester City

Alejandro Garnacho spoke to MUTV after the win over Leicester City and admitted that it was an important win for Manchester United. He claimed that they aim to retain the FA Cup trophy, and Ruben Amorim sent him on to change things around for the club.

He said via The Peoples Person:

“Yeah, it’s important for us to win a cup game because we’re now in the quarter-finals. It’s important and we want to win the cup. I think the first half was a little bit more quiet but then the manager he brought me on and it changed the game a little bit more in terms of pace and attack. I’m still a little bit upset because I didn’t finish the last [chance], but we won and that’s always important for the team.”

Manchester United were 1-0 down to Leicester City before Joshua Zirkzee and Harry Maguire scored in the second half to seal the win.

