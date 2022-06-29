“I don’t think the club have the leverage in this one though” – Kevin Campbell makes interesting claim about Salah’s Liverpool contract talks

Kevin Campbell has claimed Mohammed Salah has the leverage in contract talks with Liverpool. He believes the Egyptian has done remarkable things at Anfield, and it would not be a surprise if he ends up staying.

Salah has a year left on his contract and is yet to pen a new deal. He has not yet agreed terms with the club and is waiting for the right offer from the Anfield side.

While speaking with Football Insider, Campbell made an interesting claim and highlighted that the current leverage in contract talks is firmly with Salah. He said:

"I don't know about leverage. The player has the leverage. The player is the one that has done all of the business. He is adored by the fans. No player is bigger than the club but what Mohamed Salah has done at Liverpool is nothing short of remarkable.

"The ball is firmly in the club's court. They are the ones who are running out of time. Salah has one year left on his contract. I wouldn't be surprised if his contract expires and he still signs for Liverpool. It might go back to that. I don't think the club have the leverage in this one though."

Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Liverpool

Sadio Mane has left Liverpool this summer, but Mohamed Salah is still keen to stay at the club. The forward spoke to GQ earlier this year and confirmed he was just waiting for the right offer to put pen to paper.

He said:

"I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their hands. They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff. The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something, because they appreciate what you did for the club. I've been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It's in their hands."

Salah joined the Reds from AS Roma in 2017 and has been a vital part of their starting XI. The Egyptian forward has scored 156 goals and provided 63 assists in 254 appearances across all competitions for the Reds. His contributions helped the club win the Champions League in 2019 and end their 30-year league title drought in 2020.

