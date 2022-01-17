“I don’t think Cristiano Ronaldo's comments helped at all" - Pundit slams Manchester United superstar, claims things are 'clearly not right' in the club's dressing room

Kevin Phillips was left unimpressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's recent comments before Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Ronaldo said that he knows how to fix things around Old Trafford. However, he will not say anything about that, as it is not ideal for a player to discuss such things in public.

Words coming out of a global superstar always gain traction, which is not ideal considering the situation United are in now. Phillips has suggested that there is some unrest in the United camp at the moment. Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, he said:

“I don’t think his comments helped at all. As a player you get asked questions but sometimes you need to bat it back and keep your opinions to yourself. Players should do their talking on the pitch and do what their manager tells them to do."

"This is Ronaldo, when he speaks people listen. I just don’t think his comments were helpful in a time when United are struggling. Clearly things are not right in that dressing room, in that camp. Players coming out in the press and saying their bit isn’t helpful.”

The Red Devils have been below-par in the Premier League so far this season. They squandered a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa at the weekend. Villa scored two late goals through Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho to deny United all three points. This result has left Ralf Rangnick's side languishing in seventh place in the league table.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo has not featured for United in their last two matches, as the 36-year-old forward is currently recovering from a minor hip strain.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "I know the way but I'm not going to mention here because I think it's not etiquette from my part to say that."



Cristiano Ronaldo says the club has to change in order to get Manchester United back to where they belong 🗣 "I know the way but I'm not going to mention here because I think it's not etiquette from my part to say that."Cristiano Ronaldo says the club has to change in order to get Manchester United back to where they belong https://t.co/UxPLpf2qg1

Cristiano Ronaldo's goals have failed to propel Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's marquee signing in the summer of 2021. Despite the Portuguese forward being the club's highest goalscorer this season, that has not helped United move up the league.

The 36-year-old forward has scored 14 goals in 21 appearances for the club, with eight of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

Diego @ronaldocomps Cristiano Ronaldo 2021/22



Manchester United:



19 starts

14 goals

3 assists Cristiano Ronaldo 2021/22Manchester United:19 starts 14 goals 3 assists https://t.co/t2q44OXPf1

Ralf Rangnick's side are struggling to qualify for the Champions League next season. The Red Devils are five points behind West Ham United, who occupy fourth spot in the table. However, United have two games in hand over the Hammers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have four games in hand over West Ham, and are just four points behind them in the league table.

Edited by Bhargav