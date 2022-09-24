"I don’t think he deserves to be in it yet" - Pundit claims Manchester United has not earned his place with the national side

Former England international Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has not done enough to warrant a place in the England side.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

The fleet-footed winger has impressed this season in a Manchester United shirt, becoming a key player under Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has scored thrice in eight games, helping the Red Devils recover from a poor start to the season.

Southgate's decision to snub Sancho has caused a bit of a stir but Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that the 22-year-old has not yet earned his place back.

He told Football Insider:

“I don’t think he deserves to be in it yet. Yes, his form has improved but he’s still got a lot to do, for me. I probably would have picked him before Bowen because I feel in the last month he’s done more than Bowen has."

The former Aston Villa forward has, however, insisted that the Manchester United winger could win his place back if he continues to impress. He added:

“But Sancho has to start taking players on more like he has done. That’s how he will get back into the squad. If Man United carry on playing the way they are then Sancho will 100 per cent be back in that squad.”

The Manchester United attacker should not be a long way from Gareth Southgate's reckoning

Expectations were massive from Jadon Sancho when he made his £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United.

His tally of 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games during his time at Borussia Dortmund was hugely impressive but he had an underwhelming debut season at Old Trafford.

He scored just five goals and produced three assists in 38 games for the Red Devils last season but has done extremely well this campaign.

Sancho has been a constant threat for Manchester United from either flank and has scored thrice in eight games so far.

Gareth Southgate has plenty of options at his disposal in the wide areas but snubbing Sancho from his latest squad was somewhat surprising.

With the World Cup on the horizon, we will have to wait and see whether Southgate changes his mind on Sancho.

But if the winger can keep impressing like he is doing, he should earn his place back.

