“I don’t think Erik ten Hag is taking them anywhere” - Richard Keys and Andy Gray rip into Manchester United after 2-0 Spurs defeat

BeIN Sports pundits Richard Keys and Andy Gray slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the Red Devils lost 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19).

The Red Devils faced Tottenham in their first away game of the Premier League season on Saturday. They went into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Spurs drew 2-2 against Brentford last weekend.

Things did not go according to plan for Manchester United as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham. A goal from Pape Matar Sarr and an own goal from Lisandro Martinez gave Ange Postecoglou's side the win. Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, was among those who missed chances for the visitors.

Keys raised concerns about Ten Hag's tactics following the game in the BeIN Sports studio. The former Sky Sports commentator, who has been a critic of the Dutchman's since last season, claimed that United have not improved very much under the manager. He said:

"I keep saying it. Many were frustrated with me when I said at the end of last season (that) I don't think Erik ten Hag is taking them anywhere. I repeat what I said. I don't see what his famous game plans are."

Former Everton striker Gray agreed to Keys' statement, insisting that Ten Hag's side are easy to play against. He said:

"Right now, they're easy to play against. Against Wolves, how many times did the ball run through them like there was nothing there? I don't know what they're trying to achieve, how they're trying to achieve it."

The Red Devils sit 10th in the Premier League with three points from two games. They could drop even lower if the likes of Chelsea and Everton win their respective games.

Richard Keys and Andy Gray blast Manchester United midfield

The BeIN Sports pundits also reserved some criticism for Manchester United's midfield three of Casemiro, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes. Andy Gray said that Mount and Fernandes have not done enough for the team in their two games so far. He added that Casemiro looks far from his best, saying:

"Casemiro looks like he's struggling, he doesn't look up to speed right now. Mason Mount has been brought in and hasn't had a kick in two games. The other one, Fernandes, the skipper doesn't do enough defensively. So, they've got three players in there that aren't really doing enough."

Keys, meanwhile, raised concerns about Casemiro's fitness, suggesting that the Brazilian is overweight. The former Sky Sports commentator also opined that the midfielder is well past his prime. The pundit said:

"Casemiro, it looks like his best days are long behind him. Is he overweight? I'm sorry, he just looks like he is carrying a pound or two that he shouldn't be."

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they face Nottingham Forest at home in the Premier League on Saturday (August 26). They will also be determined to strengthen their squad ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1. Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to sign at least one more midfielder this summer.