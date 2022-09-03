"I don’t think he’ll start" - Pundit wants Liverpool star benched against Everton

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that Darwin Nunez should be on the bench for Liverpool as they take on rivals Everton on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be desperate for their third win in a row as they lock horns with neighbors Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

Summer signing Darwin Nunez will return from a red-card suspension after missing three games following his headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

However, Whelan has suggested that Jurgen Klopp should not rush the Uruguayan back to the starting XI as he can be provoked quite easily.

The former Leeds United attacker has claimed that Roberto Firmino should keep his place considering the form he has been in over the last two games. Whelan told Football Insider:

“He’s marked his card – he can be got at. Hopefully he’s learnt from it and understands that the petulance won’t be stood for. He will get people who want to wind him up every game now. I think with the way they’ve won the last two, I don’t think he’ll start."

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC



Diogo Jota trained with the squad for the first time yesterday. Klopp on having Darwin Nunez back available after his ban: "He learned the lesson! He's in really good shape. Looks really settled now."Diogo Jota trained with the squad for the first time yesterday. #LFC Klopp on having Darwin Nunez back available after his ban: "He learned the lesson! He's in really good shape. Looks really settled now."Diogo Jota trained with the squad for the first time yesterday. #LFC

"It’s a game for players who know what it’s all about. The fact that Firmino is on fire, scoring and assisting – I think Nunez takes a back seat."

Whelan has insisted that Nunez can make a difference when coming on from the bench with the intensity having died down.

The former Middlesbrough attacker has also claimed that the former Benfica star must be careful while playing against experienced players like Conor Coady and James Tarkowski. He added:

"He’s shown that he can make the difference when he comes on as a sub. That’s a weapon for Liverpool to have later on in the game when the tempo has died down. I very much doubt that he’ll start when you have two defenders in Conor Coady and James Tarkowski who would love to try and get a reaction out of him.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be relieved with the availability of Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have not enjoyed their best start to the Premier League season but things look a lot more promising after two wins in their last two games.

The Reds looked a different class in their 9-0 win against Bournemouth but had to dig deep to secure a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in midweek.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“I’m not too bothered by his red card. It doesn’t show a ‘weakness’. It’s not that he can be easily wound up. If he is, then he’d have never survived playing in Uruguay. He’ll be fine." Robbie Fowler on Darwin Nunez:“I’m not too bothered by his red card. It doesn’t show a ‘weakness’. It’s not that he can be easily wound up. If he is, then he’d have never survived playing in Uruguay. He’ll be fine." #lfc [mirror] Robbie Fowler on Darwin Nunez:“I’m not too bothered by his red card. It doesn’t show a ‘weakness’. It’s not that he can be easily wound up. If he is, then he’d have never survived playing in Uruguay. He’ll be fine." #lfc [mirror] https://t.co/EBwSKW4f6i

Fabio Carvalho's dramatic late goal secured all three points for Jurgen Klopp's side and could potentially become a season-defining goal.

Darwin Nunez coming back from suspension will be a huge relief for the Liverpool manager as he offers a completely different dimension to the Reds' going forward.

With Mohamed Salah not enjoying his best form, Nunez could make a difference but must keep his cool.

