"I don’t think he’s been as consistent as you’d probably like him to be" - Robbie Fowler says one Arsenal star is not his 'cup of tea'

Premier League legend Robbie Fowler named Kai Havertz as one Arsenal star who is not his cup of tea. The German forward joined the Gunners from Chelsea in 2023.

In 85 appearances for Arsenal across competitions, Havertz has contributed 29 goals and 12 assists. His stint at the Emirates has not been up to the mark, as he is often considered inconsistent in front of the goal.

In an interview with The Lineup, Liverpool legend Fowler shared his opinion on Kai Havertz, claiming the German is not consistent enough. He said (via TBR Football):

"If I’m being honest, he’s [Havertz] not my cup of tea. I think he’s ok. It might come back to bite me, but if you’re a team with real aspirations of winning the Premier League and the Champions League then you need someone better than Kai Havertz in that focal striker point of view. He’s ok, he’ll do a job every now and then. I don’t think he’s been as consistent as you’d probably like him to be."

Notably, Havertz was heavily criticized for his poor showing in the Gunners' 2-0 away loss against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup semi-final on February 5. However, he put up a great show in the 5-1 victory over Manchester City in their last Premier League fixture, scoring and assisting once each last weekend.

Robbie Fowler, meanwhile, is the ninth-highest goalscorer in the Premier League with 163 goals. Fowler has represented various English clubs, including Leeds United, Manchester City, and Cardiff City.

However, he is best known for his two stints at Liverpool between 1993 and 2001 and from 2006 to 2007. Fowler is also the Reds' second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League with an overall 183 goals and 50 assists in 369 outings for them across competitions.

When David Luiz praised Arsenal stars Gabriel and Martin Odegaard for their performances

Odegaard and Gabriel (L to R) - Source: Getty

In an interview with The Sun, former Gunners defender David Luiz praised Arsenal stars Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard for their recent performances. He said (via Metro UK):

"Gabriel has the power of a monster – he can score in every single match! He’s a powerful guy. I hope he continues this way with the help of Arteta who gets the best out of him every day."

Speaking of Martin Odegaard, he added:

"Martin has grown a lot and is now a world-class player. He’s an amazing person and he’s turned into a great leader."

Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes have been consistently good for the Gunners this season. Odegaard has contributed three goals and six assists in 25 appearances across competitions this season. Meanwhile, Gabriel has maintained seven clean sheets in 24 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season.

