“I don’t think he’s going to mind too much” – Neil Warnock offers bold opinion about Erik ten Hag handling Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential Manchester United exit 

Former football manager Neil Warnock feels Erik ten Hag wouldn't mind if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United this summer.

The Portuguese star reportedly requested the club to let him go if a suitable offer comes in this summer. The Times reports that Ronaldo is concerned about the club's lack of transfer activity and isn't convinced by their ability to compete for trophies.

The Portuguese made a sensational return to Old Trafford just last summer. He scored 24 goals across all competitions although last season was statistically United's worst campaign of the Premier League era.

Despite Ronaldo being the league's third-highest scorer, the Red Devils finished in sixth place. This meant they failed to qualify for the Champions League, a competition Ronaldo hasn't missed in 19 years.

The 37-year-old kept was initially quiet about his future and new boss Ten Hag also stated that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was a part of his plans.

However, with the club not making a single marquee signing thus far in the aftermath of their disastrous 2021-22 campaign, Ronaldo has changed his tune.

Less than 12 months after his unbelievable return to Manchester United, the prolific number 7 could leave once again.

Warnock has claimed that this will not upset Ten Hag. He wrote on Twitter:

"Whilst the manager won’t admit it publicly, I don’t think he’s going to mind too much if Ronaldo leaves the club. Great player but #ManUtd need to support Ten Hag with the players he wants, let him build his own team and get that spirit and togetherness back in the dressing room."

It will be interesting to see how this saga ends, with Bayern Munich, Napoli and Chelsea all showing interest in signing the former Real Madrid star.

Does Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo want to protect Champions League record?

Ronaldo is the all-time scorer in the Champions League with 139 goals. However, his arch-rival Lionel Messi is just 14 goals behind him.

Should Ronaldo stay on at Manchester United and miss the competition next season, it would allow the Argentine to close the gap on the Portuguese's tally.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes this could be the reason for Ronaldo forcing his way out of Old Trafford.

