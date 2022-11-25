“I don’t think he’s the same player” – Didi Hamman criticises Cristiano Ronaldo and admits he is not sure Portugal can win FIFA World Cup with ex-Man United man

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamman was not very happy with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's performance against Ghana in the FIFA World Cup on November 24.

The 2016 European champions got a 3-2 win as Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. He, however, missed a clear-cut opportunity in the first half after a poor first touch let him down.

Hamann opined that the 37-year-old has probably lost his edge due to his age, as he told RTE (via Football Today):

“I don’t think he’s the same player, I don’t know if this is match fitness or because he hasn’t played. If you watch him today, the balls he’s given away, he’s never given away in his career. “I think he’s lost at least a yard, but what he still does, he’s probably still the best in the air, because the spring he’s got is unbelievable.”

He was further asked whether Portugal can lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Manchester United forward in their ranks. Hamann said:

“I’m not too sure. They look pedestrian. Obviously off set pieces he can always score because he’s good with his head, but whether he gets another club or where he gets another club, I’m not too sure.”

Apart from Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao also got on the scoresheet for Fernando Santos' team. Leao managed to impress Hamann with his cameo.

“I think Leao has got to come into the team because they just lack pace throughout the pitch, and if you haven’t got pace in modern football, it’s very hard to create chances from open play.”

Ronaldo's side will return to action at the FIFA World Cup on November 29 against Uruguay.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to scoring against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain Ronaldo reacted to creating history by becoming the first player in history to score in five FIFA World Cup tournaments. Speaking to the media after the game, he said (via Hindustan Times):

“This was a beautiful moment – my fifth World Cup. We won, we started with a good foot. A very important win. We know the first match is crucial. But also a world record. The first player to score in five World Cups. That makes me proud."

