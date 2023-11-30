"I don’t think he’s playing in the right position" - Paul Merson makes bold claim on Arsenal star despite eye-catching display in 6-0 Lens win

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson reckons that Kai Havertz isn't being played in the right position despite helping Arsenal seal a dominant 6-0 win against Lens. Mikel Arteta and Co. thrashed Lens at the Emirates to seal their place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 29.

Kai Havertz (13'), Gabriel Jesus (21'), Bukayo Saka (23'), Gabriel Martinelli (27'), Martin Odegaard (46') and Jorginho (86') scored one goal apiece to secure all three points.

Following the Gunners' dominant performance, Merson hailed Havertz for being the best player on the pitch, but he also felt that the German was being deployed in the wrong position, saying (via METRO):

"Havertz is a confidence player and he’s playing with confidence right now. I thought he was the best player on the pitch tonight. He was elegant, he picked the right passes and made the right decisions. He’s a top player. I don’t think he’s playing in the right position but he’s still a top player."

Merson also believes that Arsenal will be feared in the UCL knockouts:

"I said at the start I thought they are big players in this tournament. No one will want to play them. They clicked tonight – and when they start well they’re hard to beat. They will go a long way in this tournament and they’ll be right up there in the Premier League title race."

Havertz plied his trade as a No. 9 for Chelsea, finding moderate success over the years. But, following his £65 million transfer this summer, Arteta has deployed him as a central midfielder instead.

The 24-year-old has struggled this season, scoring just three goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances across all competitions. However, he has now scored two goals in his last two appearances and will be aiming to build off his newfound momentum.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta lauds Declan Rice following 6-0 Lens win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Declan Rice after he gave another assuring performance during the Gunners' 6-0 UCL win against Lens on Wednesday.

Many fans had their eyebrows raised when Arsenal signed Rice for £105 million over the summer from West Ham United. However, he has silenced his critics with some outstanding performances as his side's No. 6 in his 20 appearances in total.

During the post-match press conference, Arteta was asked for his verdict on how Rice has settled into the team, to which he replied (via Arsenal's official website):

"He was superb again today. The consistency that he’s showing, the understanding of the game, the decision-making all the time and then the action. And the timing that he’s got to win the ball back to give the line of pass to break the team, the speed that he plays when the ball gets around him, I think he’s been so good."

Rice completed 61 out of his 64 passes with an accuracy of 95%. He also made three recoveries, won four duels, and completed all three of his long balls with an accuracy of 100%.