“I don’t think he’s worth that amount just yet"- Kevin Phillips says Liverpool target is not worth £100m

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips believes Borussia Dortmund midfielder and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham needs a few more years under his belt before he is worth £100 million.

Borussia Dortmund acquired Bellingham's services from Championship club Birmingham City for around £22.5 million in 2020. Despite joining the Bundesliga giants at 17 years of age, the Englishman has gone on to establish himself as a regular for them.

Bellingham has scored ten goals and provided 17 assists from 83 appearances across all competitions for the German outfit. His performances for Borussia Dortmund have seen him attract transfer interest from Liverpool.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



Any deal would cost "well over €100m" and there could be a better chance at landing the 18-year-old in 2023, rather than this summer. [ Liverpool are interested in signing Jude Bellingham, with Jurgen Klopp leading the push for the midfielder.Any deal would cost "well over €100m" and there could be a better chance at landing the 18-year-old in 2023, rather than this summer. [ @BILD Liverpool are interested in signing Jude Bellingham, with Jurgen Klopp leading the push for the midfielder.Any deal would cost "well over €100m" and there could be a better chance at landing the 18-year-old in 2023, rather than this summer. [@BILD] https://t.co/f2Hs3WaJ1a

While the Reds are reportedly keen on signing Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund are determined to retain his services. Jurgen Klopp's thus would have to fork out a significant amount of money to land the teenager, who is rated at £100 million.

However, Phillips feels Bellingham is not worth the proposed £100 million just yet. The former Sunderland star suggested that the midfielder would not be able to handle the pressure that comes with such a price tag. He told Football Insider:

“No, I don’t think [Bellingham is worth £100 million]. In my opinion, you’re only worth that amount of money if you’ve got a few more years under your belt and a bit more experience. There are very few top players worth that kind of money."

"At his age, phwoar, £100 million? I’m not sure. If he was to go for that amount, the pressure on – for a young kid – would be very difficult. Even if we know he’s got a really wise head on his shoulders. I don’t think he’s worth that amount just yet, so I can really understand why Klopp is reluctant to fork out that kind of money for someone his age.”

Bellingham has played 37 matches across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring six and assisting 13 goals in the process. It remains to be seen if Liverpool have plans to step up their interest in him this summer.

Borussia Dortmund keen to extend Bellingham's contract amid Liverpool interest

Bellingham has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until the summer of 2025. However, the Bundesliga giants are keen to tie him down to a new long-term contract, according to Football Insider.

Borussia Dortmund are said to be worried about Liverpool's interest in the England international. They thus want to reach an agreement with him over a new deal ahead of the summer.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer