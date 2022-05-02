“I don’t think he’s worth that much” – Kevin Campbell feels Arsenal will not match asking price for striker ‘on fire’ this season

Former English top-flight winner Kevin Campbell believes his former club Arsenal will not meet AS Roma's valuation of striker Tammy Abraham.

Abraham has enjoyed a fantastic season for Jose Mourinho's side and is valued at £67 million (€80 million) as per football.london. He was linked with a move to the Emirates last summer and the same rumors have popped up once again.

Campbell believes the Englishman is a "very good" footballer but that Roma's valuation of the player is too high. He told Football Insider:

“That’s a lot of money. I don’t think he’s worth that much. Tammy Abraham is a very good player but not at that price. I think the price will prove to be the sticking point for Arsenal. If that is the case I’m sure the club will look at someone else.”

It is worth noting that the Gunners also have their eyes on Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, according to football.london's report. The north London outfit are reportedly planning to launch a £35 million bid to sign Jesus in the summer.

Campbell added that he would have signed Abraham last summer and noted that his value could increase if he continues to score goals:

“Last summer I would have gone and got him. He’s got 25-odd goals in Italy already this season. That’s some return. It just goes to show that he has been on fire. Fair play to him. He may get 30 goals this season and that will only add more money onto his value.”

Since joining Roma from Chelsea for around £34 million, Abraham has made 48 appearances across all competitions for the Giallorossi. He has scored 24 goals in those matches to aid the club's push for a European spot next season.

Arsenal have struggled to score consistently this season

Arsenal have scored nine goals in their last three matches but have struggled overall to find the back of the net on a consistent basis. Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have scored just 13 goals between them in 56 combined matches across all competitions.

They have largely had to depend on youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka for goals. Arteta's side have scored just 54 times in 34 Premier League matches this term and signing a striker will be one of their priorities this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of forwards including Abraham, Jesus and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. It remains to be seen who they sign to solve their troubles upfront.

