“I don’t think it’ll be easy” - Michael Owen predicts the result for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace 

Former Premier League forward Michael Owen predicts a hard-fought 2-1 win for Manchester United against Crystal Palace later today (December 5).

Owen is looking forward to seeing how new interim manager Ralf Rangnick utilizes Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the main man in Manchester United's win over Arsenal.

Writing in his column for BetVictor (via The Sport Review), Michael Owen said:

“The main man, Cristiano Ronaldo, again stole the headlines with his 800th and 801st career goals in the win against Arsenal. It will be very interesting to see how Ralf Rangnick gets on as the United boss and how he manages Ronaldo."

Michael Owen believes Manchester United will find it tough to secure a result against a Crystal Palace side who have troubled top teams this season. Owen added:

“That’s now two defeats in a row for Palace. They had a few chances against Leeds on Tuesday but to concede in the last minute must be a tough one to take. Palace have given the top sides some problems this season, and I don’t think this will be easy for United. I think they will have just too much though, 2-1.”

It is worth noting that Manchester United do not have the best record against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have lost two consecutive home games against the Eagles.

Crystal Palace secured a remarkable 3-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last season. A brace from Wilfried Zaha and a strike from Andros Townsend was enough to secure all three points for the South London club.

Manchester United begin their new era under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have decided to appoint German tactician Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 63-year-old coach will take charge of Manchester United for the first time against Crystal Palace later today.

Manchester United decided to part ways with Solskjaer following a torrid run of five defeats in seven games in the Premier League. The Red Devils placed former midfielder turned coach Michael Carrick in charge of the first team by the time they announced an interim manager.

Ralf Rangnick will now finally lead Manchester United after watching their 3-2 win over Arsenal from the stands at Old Trafford. The former RB Leipzig manager is one of the most highly regarded managers in Germany.

Rangnick is often credited as the founder of the modern gegenpressing system. The 63-year-old manager has inspired various great managers including Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann.

Manchester United currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, 14 points behind new league leaders Manchester City.

