"I don’t think it’s anything to do with the system" - Micah Richards explains one big issue Florian Wirtz has at Liverpool

Former Premier League star Micah Richards believes Florian Wirtz's biggest issue at Liverpool is his price tag. He believes that the German needs time to adapt, but since he is a £116 million signing, everyone expects him to have an instant impact.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football Podcast, Richards said that Wirtz needs to be sharper on the pitch, as he believes the Liverpool star is taking a bit too long in his decision-making. He added that the rest is all about adapting and said:

“The only thing with Wirtz, I think he’s taking a little bit too long. If he does it a little bit sharper, the problem is the price tag. When you get bought for that amount of money, everyone expects now, now, now. I d†on’t think it’s anything to do with the system. I just think it’s the players need to settle in."

Liverpool signed Wirtz for a then-Premier League record of £116 million before breaking it on deadline day by signing Alexander Isak for £125 million. The German star is yet to score or assist in the league this season.

Florian Wirtz needs to be dropped from Liverpool lineup, said Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher spoke about Florian Wirtz, suggesting that the German should be dropped from the starting XI. He claimed that the German has not adapted quickly to the league, and it has disrupted Arne Slot's system at the club. He said on CBS Sports (via GOAL):

"I'm not watching a top team. L'pool are not playing football, they are playing basketball. It will be really interesting how he does about it, because he spent a lot of money on certain players. Right now, the balance of the team is not right, and the obvious one that stands out is Florian Wirtz, who is just not at the races at all."

"He's a young boy, coming to a new league, and has plenty of time to go. But right now, he needs to come out of the team, L'pool go back to what they were last season, and try to build some confidence and some stability. Right now it looks like a mess."

Florian Wirtz was dropped from the Liverpool starting XI against Chelsea and came on as a substitute in the second half. The Reds lost 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, with Estevao Willian scoring a 95th-minute winner.

