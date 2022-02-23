"I don’t think it’s going to happen" - Noel Whelan says top Premier League sides will be reluctant to sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has been warned that no Premier League side will take a gamble on him. The Manchester United star is reportedly open to staying in England, but Noel Whelan believes he has to leave the country to move away from Old Trafford.

Pogba's contract at Old Trafford is up at the end of the season, and he is free to join any side.

Reports suggest he is open to staying in the Premier League despite interest from Juventus, PSG, and Real Madrid.

While speaking with Football Inside, Whelan claimed he does not see Chelsea, Liverpool, or Manchester City making a move for Pogba. He said:

"It'd be a kick in the teeth for Man United if he moves to another Premier League club. But it doesn't surprise me at all, there are no friends in this game – just acquaintances. Saying that, where would he fit in? Does he slot into Man City's squad? Not so much. Liverpool? I don't think he's got enough energy to play in that high-intensity Klopp midfield."

"I don't think it's going to happen – even Chelsea would probably rather look elsewhere. He hasn't really done enough at Man United to make these top four sides want to break the bank in order to get him in. He's one of these players who brings a bit of petulance as well, so I'd be very surprised if he goes anywhere in England in the summer," he added.

What next for Paul Pogba?

The Frenchman is reportedly yet to decide his future, but reports in the UK suggest he has opted to move to Real Madrid.

Ralf Rangnick spoke about the contract situation when he joined the club last year and said:

"It's not a question if a player has an expiring contract, the question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group, how much does he still feel emotionally and physically on board. As long as this is the case, why shouldn't Paul Pogba now, after two and a half months of injury, fully fit again, and he wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world what kind of player he can be?"

However, some reports suggest the Red Devils have not given up on keeping the player and have put a contract offer on the table.

