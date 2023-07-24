“I don’t think it’s by a massive margin” – Don Hutchison makes bold claim on where Arsenal and Manchester United will finish next season

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison recently gave his prediction about where Arsenal and Manchester United will finish in the upcoming Premier League season.

A couple of weeks ago, Hutchison had stated that the Gunners would "struggle to get into the top four." However, he now believes that Arsenal will finish above United in the 2023-24 season.

The ESPN commentator attributed this shift in opinion to the London club's shrewd transfer dealings, which have bolstered their squad and ignited hopes of a triumphant campaign. After initially expressing scepticism about Mikel Arteta's men and their chances, Hutchison's newfound optimism stems from the club's recent acquisitions. He said (via HITC):

"This is coming from a man, two weeks ago, that said Arsenal might struggle for the top four. But I am going to go with Stevie Nicol (for Arsenal to finish above Manchester United) because of the signings that they have made."

"Before they signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Timber, I said they would struggle for the top four, so now, to answer your question (who will finish higher), I think it’s Arsenal. I don’t think it’s by a massive margin."

Hutchison also claimed that the Red Devils need to sign an in-form striker to keep the Gunners from getting past them in the league table. He said:

“But without Manchester United having a number nine, and 25 goals, can Marcus Rashford have the same season, this season, as he had last? Because he was incredible.”

Arsenal lose to Manchester United during preseason friendly

After the Gunners' pre-season friendly loss to Manchester United in New York, many believe the Red Devils will finish above Arsenal in the upcoming league season. United scored two first-half goals through Bruno Fernandes (30') and Jadon Sancho (37') on their way to a comfortable win.

Despite the defeat, the dynamic performances of Mikel Arteta's new signings have stirred excitement amongst Arsenal supporters.

Jurrien Timber showcased his talents as a right-back, while Declan Rice made his first start for Arsenal in the middle of the park. Kai Havertz also impressed in midfield, having previously played as a forward for Chelsea.

Of the new recruits, Declan Rice appears most likely to make an immediate impact. His club-record transfer fee indicates the strong faith the Gunners have placed in his abilities.

As the 23/24 Premier League season approaches, the stage is set for an exhilarating showdown between these footballing giants.